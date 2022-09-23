Here’s What Makes AT&T (T) a Smart Investment Choice

Chartwell Investment Partners, an asset management company, released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the second quarter, Chartwell-managed accounts fell in line with their respective index benchmarks, however, the Chartwell Dividend Model outperformed by a significant margin versus its benchmark. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Chartwell Investment Partners mentioned AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1983, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a Dallas, Texas-based multinational telecommunications holding company with a $115.7 billion market capitalization. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) delivered a -12.53% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -20.87%. The stock closed at $16.24 per share on September 22, 2022.

Here is what Chartwell Investment Partners has to say about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"In the Dividend Equity accounts, the three best performers in Q2 includes AT&T (NYSE:T, 2.5%), up 17.1%. AT&T completed the spin of the WarnerMedia business (HBO, CNN, etc.), and the market seemed to like the “back-to-basics” approach. Also, the telco business is expected to do relatively well in an inflationary environment."

att, provider, network, usa, economy, corporation, worldwide, retail, new, glowing, sign, symbol, tech, night, broadband, outside, graphic, data, service, digital, york,

Our calculations show that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was in 55 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 74 funds in the previous quarter. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) delivered a -21.20% return in the past 3 months.

In August 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.