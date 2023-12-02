That makes three as more components head to South Fork Wind farm

Dec. 1—NEW LONDON — Components for a third wind turbine under construction at the South Fork Wind Farm departed from State Pier Friday morning.

The components will become part of Danish wind company Ørsted's and Eversource's 12-turbine wind farm located in waters 35 miles off the coast of Montauk Point in New York.

South Fork Wind is the first of three projects expected to be staged at State Pier. The first components bound for South Fork departed New London on October 31, though the blades were returned to New London temporarily due to a maintenance issue.

A barge with components for the second turbine departed State Pier on Nov. 23.

Officials said the 130-megawatt South Fork project will deliver energy to 70,000 homes on Long Island with power expected to begin flowing to the grid before the end of the year.

