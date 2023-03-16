What Makes The TJX Companies (TJX) an Attractive Investment?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTHX returned 15.95%, Advisor Class fund APDHX posted a return of 15.98%, and Institutional Class fund APHHX returned 16.04%, compared to a return of 9.76% for the MSCI All Country World Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Artisan Global Equity Fund highlighted stocks like The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer. On March 15, 2023, The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) stock closed at $74.16 per share. One-month return of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was -6.86%, and its shares gained 19.13% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has a market capitalization of $85.692 billion.

Artisan Global Equity Fund made the following comment about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Also, shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), an off-price retailer of apparel and home goods across North America, Europe and Australia, rose on strong Black Friday sales and market share gains as shoppers searched for deals in physical stores. The company showed that it is maintaining margins and beating earnings estimates on strong sales and by selectively raising prices. TJX’s business model is to sell brand name and designer merchandise in limited quantities at every day discounted prices in stores with flexible, low-cost layouts. Its strategy is to tap into shoppers’ psychological need to “treasure hunt,” as the company describes it, to find unique, branded items at deep discounts. TJX buyers opportunistically purchase merchandise from vendors at deep discounts to keep the cost of goods low for stores. As the largest off-price retailer, the company has used its channel power to its advantage in recent months to gain steep discounts on merchandise as other retailers struggle to clear their inventory. We appreciate the company’s inventory management and pricing prowess. This holding is an example of our broad universe of companies that we consider for the portfolio and one that we believe is well-positioned for the current market environment."

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 69 hedge fund portfolios held The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 55 in the previous quarter.

We discussed The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in another article and shared the list of most valuable clothing companies in the world. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

