What Makes Tourism Holdings Limited (NZSE:THL) A Great Dividend Stock?

Over the past 10 years Tourism Holdings Limited (NZSE:THL) has been paying dividends to shareholders. The company currently pays out a dividend yield of 5.8% to shareholders, making it a relatively attractive dividend stock. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Tourism Holdings in more detail.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How does Tourism Holdings fare?

The company currently pays out 53% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 85% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 6.2%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to NZ$0.25 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. THL has increased its DPS from NZ$0.11 to NZ$0.28 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

In terms of its peers, Tourism Holdings has a yield of 5.8%, which is high for Transportation stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank Tourism Holdings as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three essential aspects you should further research:

