Here’s What Makes Trade Desk (TTD) a Great Investment Choice

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of their careers. Rowan Street Capital believes in playing the long-term game with long-term people. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Rowan Street mentioned The Trade Desk, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTD) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2009, The Trade Desk, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTD) is a California-based digital marketing company with a $24.7 billion market capitalization. The Trade Desk, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTD) delivered a -44.36% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -31.20%. The stock closed at $50.99 per share on July 21, 2022.

Here is what Rowan Street has to say about The Trade Desk, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTD) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Jeff Green, Founder/CEO of Trade Desk

Jeff has been on a mission to make data-driven advertising as ubiquitous as electronic trading in equities ever since he founded the Trade Desk in 2009. Since day one, his goal was to create a platform where advertisers could value media inventory through data-driven decisions. With the ability to buy and sell advertising inventory electronically or programmatically, advertisers could use data to make better decisions on what, when, and whom to show an ad impression. Jeff owns 10% of the company. Jeff has built Trade Desk into a leader in ad tech, with a record of $6.2 billion spend on the platform in 2021, up 6x since 2016. Revenues are estimated to hit $1.6 billion in 2022, up almost 8x since 2016."

SFIO CRACHO/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that The Trade Desk, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTD) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. The Trade Desk, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTD) was in 34 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 32 funds in the previous quarter. The Trade Desk, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTD) delivered a -19.66% return in the past 3 months.

In April 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on The Trade Desk, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTD) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

