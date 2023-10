Get ready to feel the burn as Ubah Hassan from The Real Housewives of New York City turns up the heat and sears through a round of sizzling relationship questions. Amidst the fiery game, Ubah opens up about her biggest turn-off and sparks up the conversation with her love of jewelry. Also, Ubah unveils her ultimate celebrity hall pass and shares which RHONY castmates she would trust to whip up her perfect date.

View comments