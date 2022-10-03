Here’s What Makes Unilever PLC (UL) an Attractive Investment

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen International Growth Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned -17.72%% net of fees compared to a -13.72% return for the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Index. Consumer discretionary, health care, and information technology sectors detracted in the second quarter and contributed negatively to the fund’s performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

In the second quarter 2022 investor letter, Polen Capital discussed stocks like Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL). Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is a consumer goods company. On September 29, 2022, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) stock closed at $44.71 per share. One-month return of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was -0.45% and its shares lost 17.54% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has a market capitalization of $118.397 billion.

Here is what Polen Capital specifically said about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Multinational consumer goods company Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) showed robust price increases overall, with minimal impact on volume, resulting in faster-than-expected sales growth during the quarter. Indeed, higher inflation can be a positive change for companies with favorable brands like Unilever as these conditions make it easier for the biggest brands to raise prices, continue spending on advertising, and take share. We believe the appointment of an activist investor to Unilever's board in June will help spur additional growth." Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) at the end of the second quarter which was 23 in the previous quarter.

