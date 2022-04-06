Here’s What Makes UnitedHealth Group (UNH) A Great Investment Pick

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Sustainability Leaders Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy outperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in nine of 10 sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 sectors total). The main contributors were the IT, consumer discretionary, and health care sectors. The communication services sector was the sole detractor. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

ClearBridge Investments Sustainability Leaders Strategy, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 1977, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is a Minnetonka, Minnesota-based insurance company with a $479.8 billion market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Andrew Witty. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) delivered a 1.57% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 39.97%. The stock closed at $510.02 per share on April 04, 2022.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments Sustainability Leaders Strategy has to say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Portfolio gains were led by a diverse group of contributors. In addition to strong showings from Microsoft and Apple, the quarter saw robust performance from managed care provider UnitedHealth Group, which has been operating well and is a key player in the evolution of health care insurance and delivery, providing more integrated and cost-effective solutions and receiving a tailwind from an aging population."

Valeri Potapova/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) ranks 19th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was in 96 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 95 funds in the previous quarter. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) delivered a 3.89% return in the past 3 months.

In November 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.