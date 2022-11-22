What Makes Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) an Attractive Stock?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 4.86% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 4.99% decline for its primary benchmark, the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index. At the same time, the fund outperformed the MSCI US REIT Index, which fell 10.28% in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds highlighted stocks like Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is a construction aggregates producer and supplier. On November 21, 2022, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) stock closed at $178.56 per share. One-month return of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) was 10.03% and its shares lost 10.72% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has a market capitalization of $23.732 billion.

Baron Funds made the following comment about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“The shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) increased 11% in the most recent quarter in part due to strong quarterly business results and expectations for solid growth in the next few years. Vulcan is a real estate-related company that is the largest construction aggregates producer in the U.S. Vulcan generates approximately 90% of its gross profit from mining, processing, and transporting crushed stone, sand, and gravel (collectively, “aggregates”) from its quarries. The balance of its gross profit is derived from ready-mix concrete and asphalt. The company’s products are sold and utilized in infrastructure projects such as highways, as well as residential and non-residential construction…” (Click here to read the full text)

