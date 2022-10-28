What Makes Waste Connections (WCN) an Attractive Investment?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered negative returns. The portfolio recorded impressive gains at the beginning of the quarter. In contrast, there was a disappointing selloff at the end of the quarter. The Russell Midcap Growth Index was 0.65% down compared to a 4.92% decline for its counterpart, the Russell Midcap Value Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

In the third-quarter letter, Carillon Tower Advisers discussed stocks like Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN). Headquartered in Woodbridge, Canada, Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) provides non-hazardous waste management services. On October 27, 2022, Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) stock closed at $133.53 per share. One-month return of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was -1.18% and its shares lost 1.82% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has a market capitalization of $34.341 billion.

Carillon Tower Advisers made the following comment about Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is a solid waste company providing non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets throughout the United States and Canada. The company has operated well throughout the recent period of rising cost pressures by largely succeeding in passing through the majority of the elevated costs to customers. Investors also have appreciated the defensive characteristics inherent in the firm’s business model as we potentially approach a period of economic uncertainty." Pixabay/Public Domain

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 34 hedge fund portfolios held Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) at the end of the second quarter, which was 35 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in another article and the best Motley Fool stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.