What Makes WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) A Great Dividend Stock?

Over the past 10 years WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has grown its dividend payouts from $0.20 to $1.82. With a market cap of US$10b, WestRock pays out 23% of its earnings, leading to a 4.5% yield. Let me elaborate on you why the stock stands out for income investors like myself.

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a stable and consistent dividend, having done so reliably for the past decade with the expectation of this continuing into the future. More specifically:

Its annual yield is among the top 25% of dividend payers

It consistently pays out dividend without missing a payment or significantly cutting payout

Its has increased its dividend per share amount over the past

It can afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It has the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward

High Yield And Dependable

WestRock’s dividend yield stands at 4.5%, which is high for Packaging stocks. But the real reason WestRock stands out is because it has a high chance of being able to continue to pay dividend at this level for years to come, something that is quite desirable if you are looking to create a portfolio that generates a steady stream of income.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. In the case of WRK it has increased its DPS from $0.20 to $1.82 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

The company currently pays out 23% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 39% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 4.8%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to $4.5 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Next Steps:

With WestRock producing strong dividend income for your portfolio over the past few years, you can take comfort in knowing that this stock will still continue to be a top dividend generator moving forward. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should look at:

