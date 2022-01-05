‘Makeshift’ Loris nightclub where 3 have been murdered should shut down, Horry argues

The lack of a business license hasn’t prevented a notorious Loris-area nightclub from operating, so Horry County officials are taking steps to officially close the establishment.

Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson recently filed to declare Turk’s Place, at 4337 Redenbo Dr., as a nuisance, which would lead police to remove the club’s furniture while boarding up the property for a year.

The “makeshift” club has been the site of three murders, including the shooting deaths of Bryan Marlow in December 2017, Heiden Goodman in June 2020 and, most recently, Colloyd Jackson on Nov. 27, 2021, according to the court filing.

The complaint alleges that Jackson and Tyson Pressley were shot inside Turk’s Place and transported to the hospital, where Jackson later died from his wounds. No one from the club called authorities, but when Horry County Police went there to investigate, officers found a man sweeping up shell casings and bloody items.

Those murders are in addition to “innumerable” calls every year to law enforcement regarding loud noise and shots fired at the club, according to the court filing.

The nuisance was filed specifically against Shammond, Veronica, Marlina and Robert Jackson as residents living in trailers on the same property where Turk’s Place operates.

Veronica Jackson said her dwelling is actually on a different parcel, and she’s not involved with the club at all. Turk’s Place was actually started and operated for years by her brother, who’s currently in federal prison on drug charges, and his former girlfriend, she said, though neither is named in the complaint.

Her son Shammond, who is labeled the club’s owner in the court filing, only started operating it in recent months, Veronica Jackson said. She and others had asked police to shut it down years ago, but they did nothing, so she’s not sure why they’re pursuing this action all of a sudden, she said.

Richardson said he wasn’t aware the club had previous owners not named in the complaint, but he didn’t doubt that could be the case, noting defendants can argue against any claims contrary to the filing in court.

Local police departments occasionally request the solicitor’s office file nuisance orders against problem businesses and properties, including recent filings against the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach and more than 20 massage parlors in 2019.

Richardson said he typically suggests police departments use different methods to close or remediate issues at these businesses, including conducting regular inspections and imposing fines.