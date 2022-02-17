Makeshift memorial for deadly stabbing victim Christina Lee vandalized in Chinatown

NEW YORK -- Chinatown residents came together to clean up a memorial for the woman stabbed to death on Sunday after it was vandalized early Wednesday morning.

The tribute on Chrystie Street has been a place for people to pay their respects to 35-year-old Christina Lee, who police say was stabbed to death by a man who followed her into her apartment.

The victim's landlord says a vandal struck overnight.

"There was shattered glass, candles all over the ground. There was pieces of ripped-up signs. Flowers were skewed about," Brian Chin said. "Sickening and horrifying, but, you know, we're not surprised."

Assamad Nash has been charged with murder and burglary.

Police believe the attack was sexually motivated and are working to determine whether Lee's race played a factor.

