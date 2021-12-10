One of 2 men gunned down in Worcester was involved in fatal shooting in Franklin

A memorial to two men who were shot and killed on Grafton Street.

WORCESTER — Family and friends are mourning the two men killed on Grafton Street early Wednesday, with a makeshift memorial taking shape at the sidewalk where they were gunned down.

Police have not reported any arrests in the case and they have not released the names of the victims.

A relative identified the victims as brothers, Marcus Thibodeau and James Johnson.

Mourners on Thursday lit candles and left bouquets of flowers next to a poster plastered with snapshots at the memorial, outside the Diamond Inn, the site of the double slaying.

The names “James” and “Marcus” grace the board, accompanied by drawn hearts and seven personal photos featuring the two men, alone and together.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 2 a.m. Wednesday came upon two wounded men on a sidewalk in front of the Diamond Inn, a lounge at 271 Grafton St.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to Worcester police.

Thibodeau, who turned 27 a day before he died, was involved in a fatal shooting in Franklin in October 2020. He was awaiting trial on gun charges, having pleaded not guilty in Norfolk County Superior Court after being indicted in January. He was out on bail.

Thibodeau was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon; possession of ammunition without a license; and two counts of witness intimidation

DeAndre Akeem Scott, 26, was fatally shot in the early hours of Oct. 29, 2020, at a house on Elmwood Road in Franklin.

David Traub, spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey, said Thursday the case against Thibodeau is pending.

According to Norfolk County authorities, a search of Thibodeau’s cellphone revealed a Snapchat video of him holding a black firearm, consistent to the size, shape and markings of a Ruger .380 semiautomatic.

Thibodeau told police that he and his girlfriend were in the living room of the house that doubled as a bedroom when Scott, the ex-boyfriend of Thibodeau’s then current girlfriend, arrived at the house.

Scott and the woman, who have a child together, had an argument while Thibodeau stayed in the bedroom, Thibodeau told police.

Thibodeau also told police he heard the commotion come toward him and a shot went off.

According to a witness, Scott said he needed to stop by the house of the mother of his child. When he saw Mr. Thibodeau’s car in the driveway, Scott became angered, the witness said, according to the statement of the case.

After having words with his ex-girlfriend, Scott grabbed a large kitchen knife, raised it above his head and ran into the living room shouting profanities, the witness said, according to the statement of the case.

As Scott entered into the living room/bedroom area armed with the knife, the witness said the lights were off and the witness heard a shot, according to the statement of the case.

Prosecutors said when the witness yelled for the woman to call 911, Thibodeau left the living room and said, “What was I supposed to do? He came at me.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Makeshift memorial takes shape on Worcester Grafton Street sidewalk where two gunned down