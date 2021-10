Hexbrush is a beauty tool that has six makeup brushes attached: a fluffy powder brush, dense foundation brush, highlighting brush, angled contour brush, eye-shadow-blending brush, and a flat eye-shadow brush. The brushes are not removable, but they can be cleaned like regular brushes. It's meant to be travel-friendly and has lids on both sides to keep the brushes clean. It costs $49.95. For more information, visit https://hexbrush.com