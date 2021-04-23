Ma'Khia Bryant was arguing about cleaning the house when she got into the fight that ended in her being killed by police, foster mom says

Mia Jankowicz
ma&#39;khia bryant police bodycam footage columbus shooting
A screenshot of the scene recorded on police bodycam moments before the shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant on April 20, 2021. It is unclear which figure is Bryant. Columbus Police

  • Ma'Khia Bryant's foster mom said the teen had been arguing over chores when she got into a fight.

  • Bryant, 16, was killed Tuesday by a police officer called to the scene.

  • The foster mom, Angela Moore, said she learned what had happened from an urgent call to come home.

Ma'Khia Bryant was having an argument over housekeeping in the moments before she got into a fight and was fatally shot on Tuesday, her foster mom said.

Angela Moore told CNN that two of her former foster children had come to visit to celebrate her birthday when the dispute started that led to the death of Bryant, who was 16.

Moore, who was at work at the time of the shooting, related what one of the former foster children told her had happened.

"The older one told them to clean up the house because 'Mom doesn't like the house dirty,'" she said she was told.

It is not clear exactly what followed. Somebody - it's not clear who - called 911, telling dispatchers that somebody was trying to stab them.

Officer Nicholas Reardon was dispatched at around 4:36 p.m., and arrived a little less than 10 minutes later.

Police released the 911 call Wednesday, in which the caller said people are "over here trying to fight us, trying to stab us, trying to put hands on our grandma."

Body camera footage from the scene shows around six to eight people outdoors, when Bryant runs into the camera's view and pushes another girl to the ground.

She then runs past Reardon and appears to swing a knife at another girl in pink - one of Moore's former foster children, according to CNN. This is when Reardon shoots Byrant. She died around half an hour later in hospital.

She had been in the care of Franklin County Children's Services agency, who placed her to live with Moore.

Moore said her former foster child related that Bryant had reacted badly to being told to clean up. Bryant had replied: "You're not the guardian of me," according to what the former foster child related to Moore.

Disagreement is not unusual between the youngsters, said Moore. "They argue all the time but I never thought it would escalate like that," she told CNN.

After the shooting, she said she got a panicked phone call from one of the former foster children - the girl in pink - urging her to hurry back. Moore said she was told: "Mom, get home. Where are you? They're going crazy."

"She said 'they shot Ma'Kiah,'" Moore said.

"I never in my worst nightmare would have thought it would ever come to this," she also said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading an inquiry into the shooting, and police have urged calm until the full facts of the case are known.

Reardon has been taken off street duty, according to Columbus interim police chief, Michael Woods.

ma&#39;khia bryant protests vigil ohio say her name
A message written on the ground during a vigil for 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant. Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Bryant's death prompted a vigil at the scene, and protests in Columbus on Tuesday night. Her mom Paula Bryant described her as "a very loving, peaceful little girl."

She told WBNS-TV: "She was 16 years old, she was a honor roll student. Ma'Khia has a motherly nature about her. She promoted peace. And that's something that I want to always be remembered."

Paula Bryant told CNN that she was a funny and loving child with a popular TikTok account. "I want the world to know that Ma'Khia was beautiful," Paula Bryant told the network.

"She had a sweet little voice. Oh my gosh, she was just so talented. She was ... on the path to going many places, definitely."

Moore told CNN that Bryant was fun and loved dancing. "She did chores around the house," she added.

