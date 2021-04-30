Ma'Khia Bryant didn't make the 911 call that led to her death, her grandmother said, appearing to contradict earlier claims

Mia Jankowicz
·2 min read
ma&#39;khia bryant police bodycam footage columbus shooting
A screenshot of the scene recorded on police bodycam moments before the shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant on April 20, 2021. Columbus Police

Ma'Khia Bryant did not make the 911 call that dispatched police the day that she was killed by an officer, her grandmother said.

Jeanene Hammonds told The Washington Post that the initial call about disruption in Bryant's foster home came from her younger sister, who was also being cared for there.

Officials in Columbus, Ohio, have yet to say definitively who made the call, which resulted in officer Nicholas Reardon arriving and killing Bryant.

Bodycam video lasting only a few seconds showed Reardon arriving at the scene, Bryant running past him, Bryant swinging a knife at another girl, and Reardon shooting her dead.

Ma&#39;Khia and her mother, Paula
Ma'Khia Bryant smiles next to her mother, Paula. Provided by the Bryant family

Other members of the Bryant family have said that Ma'Khia made the call herself. Her mother, Paula Bryant, told local news station 10TV that "my daughter dispatched Columbus police for protection, not to be a homicide today."

An NPR report citing an interview with Ma'Khia's aunt, Hazel Bryant, also reported the claim that the call-out came from Ma'Khia herself.

Police released audio from the initial 911 call in which a female voice said someone was "trying to stab us," but the caller did not identify herself.

In a second call, a female voice gets through to dispatchers as Reardon arrived, and hangs up after seeing him. Her identity is also unclear.

Read the original article on Insider

