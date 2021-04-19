Making This 1981 AMC Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler Even More Capable

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Keeping all of the best parts of the original, this 1981 AMC Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler underwent a frame-off restoration that transformed this go anywhere workhorse into a do-anything beast. From extreme Moab off-roading to family outings or even cruising on the highway this Jeep can do it all.

Starting with the frame, Blacksmith Garage sand blasted, galvanized and powdered coated it. They then fitted it with new suspension and steering components along with new custom front and rear bumpers from Hansen Off-road. One of the best parts about the donor for this build was the front and rear locking differentials, so those were virtually untouched. 4-Wheel disc brakes and a vacuum booster offer an obvious upgrade to the braking system and the Pro Comp Xtreme Rock Crawler Series 51 15 x 10 steelie wheels allow for more tire while sticking with the original minimalist look.

While the tub was replaced with a new steel tub, the front metal work is all original. An epoxy primer backs the flashy PPG Enviro-base Jeep Baja Yellow paint and a flexible bed-liner coats the underside and inside of the tub. Keeping the simplistic dash layout, the interior was fitted with a rear seat and black vinyl upholstery. Other features include a Forever Sharp vinyl covered steering wheel, Speedhut gauges, a Retro Manufacturing stereo and high-end Alpine speakers.

While this build overall is extreme, one of the wildest aspects is the addition of the modern 4l60E transmission. Utilising Novak adapters, a TCI EZ-TCU programmable controller with manual shift capability, and an LED display for adjusting operating parameters the builders were able to increase the Jeep’s off-road and on-road capabilities.

This Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler is now available on consignment through Classic Car Auction Group where enthusiasts are welcome to register and place their bids. For more information on this awesome Jeep, be sure to visit www.classiccarauction.us.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.