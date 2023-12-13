Making Christmas brighter for local families

Dec. 13—ANDERSON — There were lots of smiles at the annual Cops and Kids event at the Meijer store.

The Fraternal Order of Police on an annual basis raises money to provide Christmas cheer to children and their families.

The names of the families are obtained through the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The annual event allows law enforcement officers to shop at the store and comes complete with a visit with Santa Claus.

Elizabeth Hicks, 10, picked out a large stuffed tiger for herself and a stuffed animal for her grandmother, Robin Johnson.

"She thinks of other people before herself and is friends with everybody," Johnson said of her granddaughter. "This means a lot and we really appreciate what the police officers do.

"This makes Christmas a lot better," she said.

Angel Atkins was shopping with her daughters Amari and Heather.

"This is my second time," she said. "It means a lot so they get to pick out what they want.

"I'm a full-time mom and full-time college student," Atkins said. "Working to make things better for my kids."

Corey Malone was there with his cousin Sherise Bartlet and showed Santa Claus one of the trucks he picked out.

"This was a blessing because his father passed away unexpectedly this year," Bartlet said. "He has been with me ever since. It's kind of hard with additional kids. But it's a blessing."

Bartlet said Malone wanted dinosaurs and trucks.

"He's having a good time," she said.

Kenny Davenport, an organizer of the event, said a total of $28,000 was donated for the annual program.

He said each of the 125 children could spend $150 and 78 families were provided with a holiday meal and $25 gift card.

"We try to make it better every year," Davenport said of the program.

"The last month we were able to double our money," he said. "The big sponsors are Meijer, Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, the City of Anderson and Old National Bank."

Johe Vieke has been a member of the Madison County Sheriff's Department for 13 years and was participating for a sixth year.

Vieke also designed and built the chair for Santa Claus.

"It's for the kids," he said. "I love the kids. Usually every year one or two kids want to buy gifts for everybody. That's the most heart-warming thing."

Joe Heath, a member of the Anderson Police Department has taken part in the annual event since 2009.

"It gives us a chance to work with the kids in a different way," he said. "It gives them a different perspective of the officers."

Heath said it's frequent that the children want to buy something for their brothers and sisters.

"Normally want to pick out something for their parents," he said. "They take their time and pick out gifts for other people."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.