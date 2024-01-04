Making a difference in our community: A look at stories Milwaukee reporters did in 2023

When the calendar switches to a new year, it’s a time to reflect — on the past year, and the year ahead. As journalists, we’re much better at the looking ahead part.

There’s always a next story to chase, a next deadline to meet, a next tip, a next scoop.

Greg Borowski, executive editor

But with our annual Impact Report, which highlights work from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and our 10 sister newsrooms around the state, we are pausing to look back at the work our journalists did in 2023.

Subscribers will find two special sections in the Sunday newspaper — one focused on work in Wisconsin, and one focused on work from across the nationwide USA TODAY NETWORK.

As I read through our report, I thought of the day when I was named executive editor of the Journal Sentinel, my hometown newspaper and a place where I have worked for 25 years. In a talk to our staff, I closed by encouraging everyone to ask themselves three questions at the end of each day, when they head for the elevator or close their laptop:

Did I work on the best possible story I could have worked on today?

Did I tell that story well, so as to make a difference in our community?

Did I help lift up someone around me, and help them do their best work?

The Impact Report is all about the second point — making a difference in our community. That’s what our team sets out to do every single day. It may be exposing wrongdoing or corruption, or focusing on something that is malfunctioning or broken.

That’s our job as journalists — to dig where no one else is digging, to shine a light on inequities and abuse, to speak truth to all the powers that be. And at the Journal Sentinel, we have a long track record of doing in-depth investigations and explanatory projects — the sort that match up well against any journalism being done, anywhere in the nation.

So, in the Impact Report you’ll find things like the state creating a $125 million trust fund to clean up "forever chemical" contaminations across Wisconsin, a move that came after our investigation into PFAs contamination in drinking water and related stories.

And the Milwaukee Police Department admitting “shortcomings” in how the officers handled the case of a woman who repeatedly tried to get help with her abusive partner and was later killed by him — problems brought to light by our reporting.

And the state cracking down on rampant fraud in a program meant to combat infant mortality, with an audit – prompted by our investigation — finding the state had been billed for more than $2 million in claims, but only $20,000 of those were deemed “legitimate.”

But making a difference means other things as well — it’s helping make connections and highlighting solutions to problems. It’s writing a story that helps get a Black mathematician’s papers into the Library of Congress or, as a piece from the Manitowoc newsroom did, helps a man track down a lifeguard who saved his life 50 years ago when he was 9.

Making a difference is also a hallmark of our Public Investigator initiative, which is driven by reader tips about problems, with an aim toward quick-turn stories that get results.

After we wrote about a 98-year-old woman facing an improper eviction threat, the apartment complex apologized and backed off. When we wrote about a local bar owner who was stuck in his home for weeks because of a broken wheelchair lift, the company worked to accelerate getting the needed parts so it could be fixed.

These stories are powerful in their own way.

They are the sort we strive to do every day. And we can only do them with the help and support of our readers. So please take a moment to look over our work from the past year.

Then, keep the information below handy — and contact us with your tips, ideas and suggestions.

If you do, you may find the stories they generate included in next year’s report.

Greg Borowski is executive editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. You can follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @GregJBorowski and reach him via greg.borowski@jrn.com.

