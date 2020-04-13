Making Essential Products Despite COVID-19

KnarrTek announces white paper on how to use computer technology to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in manufacturing, food, and pharmaceutical processing plants making essential products.

AUBURN, Mass., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The making of essential products such as food, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices, as well as precursor products made of metal, plastic and chemicals, typically requires a team of people working closely together within a relatively small space. This is exactly the opposite of what is required for social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within the manufacturing plant.

KnarrTek Inc., www.KnarrTek.com, is pleased to announce the availability of a white paper on "Using Computer Technology to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 in a Manufacturing Operation" by its Technical Director Dr. Peter Green.

This white paper is available for download as a PDF file from www.BellHawk.com, using the White Papers tab at the bottom of the page.

This white paper describes how to use computer technology to enable equipment operators to remain at safe distances, and also their managers to work from home, while still running an efficient manufacturing operation using available computer technology.

One way of preventing the spread of COVID-19 was described recently in the Wall Street Journal, in which a PC board manufacturer divided their staff into three teams, two of which worked on two separated shifts, with plant sanitization in between, and a third team was held in reserve in case any member of the other teams came down with COVID-19 and the team had to be quarantined.

In this white paper, Dr. Green describes how computer technology, based on the BellHawk software, can be used to improve upon this idea to reduce the risk to the people and to avoid the possibility of needing to shut down the plant due to one person coming down with the COVID-19 virus.

This paper was written by Dr. Peter Green, who currently serves as the Technical Director of KnarrTek Inc. Dr. Green obtained his BSEE and Ph.D. Degrees from Leeds University in England. Subsequently Dr. Green was a senior member of technical staff at MIT and a Professor of computer engineering at WPI.

Dr. Green is an expert in materials tracking within the industrial, medical, and construction supply chains. He is also an expert in using real-time Artificial Intelligence to assist managers with operational decision-making in industrial organizations.

KnarrTek Inc. distributes the BellHawk software through a nationwide network of barcode equipment suppliers and systems integrators which assist clients to rapidly implement affordable materials tracking and traceability and operations management systems based on the BellHawk software.

The BellHawk software can be used to rapidly implement systems to enable manufacturers to adopt these safety practices within a few days, thus significantly reducing the risk of having to shut down the manufacture of critical products due to the coronavirus.

Contact: Peter Green 508-277-3353 pgreen@KnarrTek.com

