'Making a greater impact': Meet Lyndon Pryor, the new CEO of the Louisville Urban League

After holding several positions within the Louisville Urban League, including interim president, Lyndon Pryor was officially named president and CEO of the organization in December, roughly nine months after former president Kish Cumi Price was ousted from the role.

Founded in 1921, the nonprofit civil rights organization has been creating opportunities for the Black community and other marginalized groups in the city for more than a century.

The Courier Journal spoke with Pryor about his goals as he starts the next era of the Louisville Urban League.

Editor's note: Answers have been edited for clarity.

Tell us a little about yourself?

Pryor: "I was born and raised in Houston ... and went to college and grad school and worked in higher education for a good number of years ... In 2015, [I] had the opportunity with my wife to relocate to Louisville ... where I started working at the Louisville Urban League.

"... [I] started our community health worker program and essentially started the health department there at the League. Prior to that, the League had done some health initiatives. So I started there, operating our Community Health Program for several years and then continued to move around the organization serving in some advisory and interim capacities for some departments and then ultimately as chief engagement officer working with community organizations, stakeholders and a whole host of stuff and really kind of helping to initiate a lot of various programs and services, most notably 'A Path Forward for Louisville,' which was the document that we offered after the killing of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee back in 2020."

How do you believe your work as Student Development Specialist at Texas A&M University has helped you in your work as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League?

Pryor: "Anybody who's worked in education kind of has an understanding that you get to do all the jobs. You know, it is not just a singular role.

"There's just a lot of different things that you get to do in a job like that that exposes ... and provides you the experience to learn a lot, to grow a lot [and] to understand how things work. So, similarly ... you come into the League and working at nonprofit that is invested in community and providing services and programs for community, I'm doing a lot of the same things ... I'm just doing it in a different from a different vantage point or towards a different population, so to speak."

Can you talk about the work you did for the Louisville Urban League as the lead of the community health program in 2015?

Pryor: "I wrote the grant and designed that program which utilizes community health workers — we call them 'navigators' — to be able to directly address the social determinants of health of those folks who we serve.

"[While] researching and preparing for that program, one of the things I recognized about Louisville was not so much [that] Louisville doesn't have resources and services available for individuals, but those things can be incredibly difficult to access or to engage in. ... What a lot of people were doing was they may know about a resource that's available, but because it is so difficult to access or it takes so long and process is convoluted or the paperwork is hard, they were dropping out of the process. They were just not completing it. ... So what we started out doing with our community health workers was trying to figure out... 'How do we form connections and partnerships with these organizations that have resources around town?'

"I mean, our community health worker program now, in many ways, [is] kind of the web that connects all of our programs and services."

What did you learn about the organization through that role that made you want to stay all these years?

Pryor: "I think for me, I have always wanted to do work that positively impacts my community, particularly Black people, to reach better places of equity and equality, socially, economically, etc. Everywhere I've gone, every job I've had, I've sought opportunities to be able to do that.

I got to do that in a very direct way working at the League and so what's great about that is that ... we get to do just that every single day, and I don't have to wait or guess about whether or not what I do makes a difference every single day. I get to see it, I get to live it, I get to hear it, feel it. And it certainly may not be all of the impact that I want it to be or that we need it to be, but I know that we're making a change."

What are some ways you think the Louisville Urban League could change, if in any way?

Pryor: "Scale is ... kind of the charge for us and so is population-level impact. ... It's about being intentional, and it's about making sure that ... however we grow, whether that being in programs or investment, that it is always pointed towards the goal of making a greater impact in affecting a lot more people. We've got to do more in that way in order to serve more people."

What are some of the goals you have for the organization as president and CEO?

Pryor: "I want to see us ... able to impact more kids. ... We're going to be looking at ways to take the intensive tutoring programs that we have and get them closer to children and families so that they can be more accessible.

"In the Black business space, ... through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Louisville, will start to do ... low to no interest loans for entrepreneurs and businesses to be able to get them the access to capital that they need to be able to start [to] scale and sustain their businesses, as well as give them better access to professional services and technical assistance that we know that businesses need in order to be able to thrive.

"In the space of housing ... we want to continue to nurture more new Black homeowners ... but also, we're going to be invested more in the housing development space and making sure that we're getting more affordable housing units out there and available to those who need it all across the city.

We're gonna continue to innovate around workforce development and find new pipelines for training. Our KY Builds program has had great success ... and we want to replicate models like that in other sectors."

What has your job with the Louisville Urban League taught you about Louisville?

Pryor: "One of the things that I've learned or maybe not necessarily learn, but perhaps come to appreciate in a real way is that so much of change is dependent upon the intangibles — courage, courageous leadership, innovative thinking.

"Sometimes ... the biggest hindrances for us moving forward is this inability to kind of get out of our own way or make a definitive declaration that we're going to be different and that we're going to actually move in ways that are more equitable for all people. ... It's that hurdle that I think is the hardest to overcome, more so than ... the money or the resources. We have all of those things and we've got them in droves, quite frankly. But it is the willingness, and the ability, and the courage to change that is, in many ways, keeping us from doing what we need to do."

