MAKING HER MARK: Alexis Markowski steps into leadership role for Nebraska women's basketball
Junior center Alexis Markowski is leading the Huskers in points, but is also finding her voice on the court.
Junior center Alexis Markowski is leading the Huskers in points, but is also finding her voice on the court.
The race to perfect the humanoid form factor will be one of 2024’s defining tech stories. 1X is a name (well, a number and letter) that surprisingly doesn’t get as much column space as most of the above. Tiger Global’s participation is certainly notable, but it was OpenAI, the round’s lead, that turned the most heads.
The Cubs filled a big need, and the Dodgers addressed their 40-man roster crunch.
"AI" was everywhere this year at CES; you couldn't swing a badge without hitting some company claiming generative AI was going to revolutionize your sleep, teeth or business. AI is good at finding subtle correlations or patterns in large collections of data, and fertility is definitely an area that could benefit from more of that.
CES has increasingly become defined by what automakers and other mobility-focused companies bring to Las Vegas, and CES 2024 has been no exception. As the TechCrunch team continues to cover CES from the show floor in Vegas, led by Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec, you can catch up on all of the mobility news right here as it comes in. Attendees ride a hydrogen fuel cell train at SK Group's SK Wonderland booth during CES 2024.
One day after reversing himself and refusing a request by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers to let him speak during closing arguments in his New York financial fraud trial, Judge Arthur Engoron reverses himself once again.
We rounded up the weirdest stuff we saw at CES 2024 this year.
Ubisoft’s upcoming refresh in the long-running Prince of Persia series, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown accidentally features a character voiced by a text-to-speech program. The company’s aware of the issue but it won’t be fixed in the day-one patch.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Looking for a super-affordable, waterproof car trash can? Look no further. This Femuar car trash can is more than half-off right now, just $6.99.
Rajaković blasted the officials following the Raptors' one-point loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
Snapchat is introducing new parental controls that will allow parents to restrict their teens from interacting with the app's AI chatbot. The changes will also allow parents to view their teens' privacy settings, and get easier access to Family Center, which is the app's dedicated place for parental controls. Parents can now restrict My AI, Snapchat's AI-powered chatbot, from responding to chats from their teen.
Google has announced that it will eliminate 17 features from its Assistant product, following news that it had laid off "hundreds" of employees from the division.
Look at a bird, hold down a button, and the system will tell you what you're looking at.
Get your year of beauty started off right with 40% off this ionic winner.
Amazon shoppers love it, too: 'Literally changed my life.'
Consumer Reports polled its members to find the list of least satisfying vehicles to own, and the Infiniti QX50 took the "top" spot.
Google today announced that it'll stop charging Google Cloud customers a fee to migrate their data to another cloud provider or on-premise data center, effective immediately. Customers using Google Cloud services including BigQuery, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Datastore, Filestore, Spanner and Persistent Disk are eligible for free transfers out of Google Cloud -- but must first apply for approval through a form. Only once an approved customer's data has been transferred out of Google Cloud and they've terminated their cloud written agreement will the data transfer fee will be waived (via a bill credit).
This No. 1 bestselling invention has more than 48,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling new vehicle, and the Ford F-150 is the best-selling used vehicle overall, closely followed by the Chevrolet Silverado.
U.S. software giant Ivanti has confirmed that hackers are exploiting two critical-rated vulnerabilities affecting its widely-used corporate VPN appliance, but said that patches won’t be available until the end of the month. Ivanti said the two vulnerabilities — tracked as CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 — were found in its Ivanti Connect Secure software. Formerly known as Pulse Connect Secure, this is a remote access VPN solution that enables remote and mobile users to access corporate resources over the internet.