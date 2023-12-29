Making housing in Kitsap more affordable is more complex than just rent regulation

A recent column published in the Kitsap Sun regarding the pressing issue of homelessness and the challenges faced by elders on fixed incomes due to rising rent costs shows admirable concern for the crisis, I would like to offer a different perspective on the matter. (“Legislature must allow some local control of rent increases,” Dec. 24)

I do agree that the increasing number of homeless individuals, including elders, is a concerning issue. The prospect of anyone living in their cars, suffering exposure, or facing despair is something that should deeply trouble us all. However, I believe it is essential to address the root causes and potential solutions to this problem from a balanced perspective.

Ian Harkins

The column rightly points out that the biggest cause of homelessness in Bremerton and across America is not merely shiftlessness. Many unhoused Americans work full-time, and factors like the fentanyl crisis and the shortage of mental health and drug treatment facilities do contribute to the issue. However, I would argue that it is overly simplistic to attribute the problem primarily to the gap between low incomes and buying power, especially in housing.

It is crucial to acknowledge that housing is a multifaceted issue, influenced by various economic and social factors. While it is true that some investors may increase rents significantly after acquiring rental properties, we should also consider that they invest substantial resources and bear risks associated with property ownership. The idea of imposing strict limits on rent increases may discourage these investments, which can lead to a reduced supply of rental properties in the long run.

Furthermore, it's worth mentioning that property ownership and investment are legitimate aspects of a free-market economy. While it is concerning when landlords exploit the market, we should be cautious about advocating for laws that restrict the rights of property owners, as this could have unintended consequences.

The writer calls for the repeal of RCW 35.21.830, the ban on rent control laws in Washington state, and the enactment of ordinances drastically limiting rent increases. However, it is essential to remember that rent control measures have often been shown to have adverse effects, such as reducing the supply of rental units, discouraging property maintenance, vastly lowering property values, and ultimately harming the very people they intend to help. A more nuanced approach to addressing housing affordability may be needed. Rent-control policies often lead to significantly lower vacancy rates and long-term affordability issues.

The column also suggests making companies that build new housing pay for the expenses their developments create and requiring a percentage of new units to be genuinely affordable and Section 8-eligible. While these ideas may have merit, we must be careful not to discourage development altogether, as this could exacerbate the housing shortage problem. I would also like to make it clear that developers do not cause growth to occur – growth is happening no matter what. Kitsap County is home to one of the biggest Navy bases in the country. Whether we like it or not, it will soon expand to become the biggest. People will be moving here and there must be an adequate supply of housing, otherwise the affordability crisis you see today will continue to be exacerbated.

I appreciate concerns for the homeless and the affordability of housing. However, I believe it is essential to approach this complex issue with a balanced perspective that considers the rights and responsibilities of all stakeholders involved. Rather than resorting to broad rent control measures and expanded government involvement, we should explore innovative solutions that encourage investment in affordable housing, promote responsible property management, and address the root causes of homelessness comprehensively.

I also want to make sure that it is known how much cost regulation adds to housing. Regulation, impact fees, and the new energy codes are extremely burdensome for developers. Data from the National Association of Home Builders show that the cost of regulation to build a home in Kitsap County is $126,616. This is purely to pay for regulation and does not include anything regarding the actual physical building of a home. This number is remarkably high and forces home prices to reflect that cost. The new energy code itself will add at least $9,000 in costs to build. Similar data from the National Association of Home Builders further suggests that for every $1,000 added onto the sales price of a home, 187 Kitsap households are priced out of homeownership. Please keep this in mind when suggesting new regulations.

Ian Harkins is the government affairs director for the Kitsap Building Association. Learn more at www.kitsapbuilds.com.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Making housing affordable is more complex than just rent regulation