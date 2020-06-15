Making it illegal for an adult to store a gun in a place where a child might access it could result in nearly 2,500 fewer gun deaths a year in the US, new research shows

A man practices his firing stance on the firing range with an unloaded weapon in Big Pine Keys, FL on March 5, 2014.

Every year, about 40,000 people in the US die from homicides and suicides involving firearms.

Despite some restrictions on gun control research, scientists have evaluated how certain policies affect gun deaths.

According to new research, strict child access prevention laws — which make it illegal for an adult to store a gun in a place that makes it easy for a child to access and fire it — result in a 6% reduction in gun deaths.

Strict background checks and prohibiting domestic abusers from owning weapons are also policies associated with reduced rates of gun violence.

Nearly 40,000 Americans die from firearm injuries every year. Most of these firearm deaths are not from mass shootings, but from suicides and homicides, according to the CDC.

The number of gun deaths in the US is much higher than in other nations with similar rates of gun ownership (like Switzerland), but certain policies can help prevent these fatalities.

According to a study published Monday, stricter laws regulating firearm storage can reduce US gun deaths by 6% — resulting in nearly 2,500 fewer deaths per year. These laws, called child access protection (CAP) laws, make it illegal for an adult to store a gun, or ammunition, in a place that makes it easy for a child to access and fire it.

The study authors also found that right-to-carry (RTC) laws, which make it easy to carry concealed firearms, and stand your ground (SYG) laws, which limit legal liability of people who use guns in self-defense, were each associated with a 3% annual increase in gun deaths.

"These are modest effects, and yet even a small effect in terms of deaths caused is a lot of dead people — thousands per year," Terry Schell, lead author of the study and scientist at RAND, a nonprofit research organization, told Business Insider.

In this photo taken January 12, 2016, gun regulation activists stand with signs in the Capitol rotunda before Gov. Jay Inslee's annual state of the state address in Olympia, Washington.

Stricter laws that prevent children from easily accessing guns reduce gun deaths

To reach their conclusions, Schell and his colleagues tracked data of gun deaths in the six years following the implementation of each law.

"We're looking at three specific types of laws that don't dictate how you buy a weapon, or who may buy and possess a weapon, but rather dictate what are the restrictions on how people store and use a weapon once they have it," Schell said.

They looked at data across different states between 1980 and 2016, and found that CAP laws were associated with 6% fewer firearm-related deaths.

Tony Gomez, Violence and Injury Prevention Manager for Public Health in Seattle & King County, demonstrates the use of a gun lock box during a news conference by the Alliance for Gun Responsibility and other activists in Olympia, Washington on January 21, 2016.

According to Giffords Law Center, 4.6 million minors in the US live in homes with at least one loaded, unlocked firearm. One 2006 study showed that 73% of children in Alabama under age 10 living in homes with guns reported knowing the location of their parents' firearms, and 36% admitted they had handled the weapons without the knowledge of their parents.

But only 27 states have enacted CAP laws.

A boy inspects a rifle during The International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on September 14, 2017.

In 2015, 13 million US households with children contained firearms. Fewer than one in three of those households, however, followed the American Academy of Pediatrics' recommendations to store all household firearms locked and unloaded.

A 2019 study found that up to 32% of youth suicides and accidental firearm deaths (with youth defined as any person 19 years old or younger) could have been prevented if the remainder of these households were to lock up their guns.

Specifically, the researchers found that if 20% of households that keep at least one gun unlocked started locking up all their guns within a year, between 72 and 135 youth firearm fatalities could be prevented.