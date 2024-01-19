Making an impact: How is the OSU Extension Office supporting the community?

COSHOCTON − The Ohio State University Extension Office of Coshocton County provides aid to many people in the community, including youth and young families.

For 2023, this ranged from financial education to healthy eating and from 4-H to farm management and production programs. The fields where the agency is seeing some of its biggest impact is 4-H and financial literacy.

Emily Marrison, family and consumer sciences educator, said her focus is healthy people, healthy finances and healthy relationships. A part of the job she loves the most is being able to interact with those starting out in life and getting them on the right track financially, especially when it comes to balancing a budget and buying a house.

While Jenny Strickler, 4-H youth development educator, said her program can also provide foundational elements for youth as they become young adults. They learn everything from organizational skills to public speaking that can be an asset later in life. Strickler is proud Miss Ohio Madison Miller was in 4-H.

Emily Marrison of the Ohio State University of Coshocton County Extension talks with Emma Sampsel about how to plan her budget as part of a financial literacy program.

Family and Consumer Sciences

Marrison taught 95 classes through 25 programs in 2023 to 676 people, with many taking multiple courses. She also partnered with other OSU Extension educators to teach 14 programs outside of Coshocton County, reaching another 620 people mostly related to food safety and business.

Classes included dining with diabetes, food safety training, co-parenting and teen diversion parent communication through the court system and various educational outreach programs.

However, Marrison believes her two most impactful programs that will have a lasting effect are the Real Money, Real World financial literacy class for high school students and homebuyer education consultation for new homeowners.

Real Money, Real World

Real Money, Real World for 2023 reached 263 students in the county's three school systems with 37 community volunteers helping to reinforce topics. The program delivered a hands-on experience about the cost of living, making decisions and evaluating those decisions. Students learn about opening bank accounts, paying bills, writing checks, balancing checkbooks and making smart choices as consumers.

Marrison said school districts have financial education as a state requirement and Real Money, Real World is a compliment to what they're receiving.

"We start at the beginning with them. We talk about the difference between wants and needs and just establishing what is in a budget for a household," Marrison said.

Post course surveys had 78% of participants stating they will develop a money plan including needs and wants and 70% said they would seek more financial training and education after high school.

"We always do an evaluation at the end and they're able to make comments. One of them was 'I didn't realize how much these things are,' we hear that a lot, but the kid also said 'and how often you pay them,'" Marrison said. "It's eye opening and we get to have a lot of good conversations."

Chris Frankland talks with sophomore Robert Lohrman at Coshocton High School during the Real Money, Real World financial literacy program.

Homebuyer Education

Marrison is also a certified Housing and Urban Development counselor who does homebuyer education through the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. For 2023, she did 45 budget consultations in nine counties representing $7.7 million in home loans. She said about 20% were from Coshocton County.

"They are getting ready to close very soon. For them, it's not are you ready to buy a house. We're past that point. It's more have you thought about in your monthly budget what are you going to save for home maintenance and repair. What does this look like now and we do their debt to income ratio," Marrison said.

Aiden Brinker of Premium Ag Kids 4-H Club won showman of showmen at the Coshocton County Fair. It was an opportunity for youth to exhibit animals they might not be familiar with, like Brinker with a horse.

4-H Youth Development

For 2023, there were 588 4-H participants in Coshocton County, up 10% from 2022, with 161 adult volunteers. The division also had interaction with approximate 1,700 youth via school enrichment programs.

There were 784 completed 4-H projects, most of them competing at the Coshocton County Fair. Strickler admits many see the fair as the Super Bowl of 4-H and it's certainly the culmination of a lot of hard work for club members not just for livestock projects, but other categories like public speaking and culinary arts with the Tasting Smorgasbord.

"That's a big component for a lot of the kids," Strickler said of the fair. "A lot of the kids do take animals and that's what they're working for all year. They work hard with those animals getting them ready for the showmanship class, getting them groomed, feeding them correctly. They really put a lot of time and effort into raising those projects just to exhibit them and be proud of what they raised and hopefully reap some benefit of that from the fair."

Tim Wise takes bids for the sale of champions at the Coshocton County Fair for the reserve grand champion market hog of Cayla Shrimplin of Winner 4-H Club. It went for $11 a pound to Coshocton Materials and Lity Scrap Yard bidding together.

A unique element for last year was Strickler purchasing a set of poultry processing equipment for students who raise chickens. She said they processed 96 market chickens on the Friday after the fair ended. She said the closest poultry processor is in Baltic and they require a minimum of 20 birds.

"I think it's important for those kids to get the project all the way through. A lot of the other livestock projects they can get the processed animal back," Strickler said.

