Making the most of your fall season
Fall is officially here! Wondering what to do now? Here's a list of activities for you to make the most of the season.
Property tax records reveal sale price, prominent buyer of NASCAR team’s 22-acre site near Concord airport.
You may have heard about the gambler who had a 16-team, money-line card that went 15 for 15 on Sunday, with only a Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers standing in the way of a $726,000 payout. Obviously, the Lions lost — and there went the money. Unless it didn’t. As explained by [more]
It would be pretty fun to hit it this far
Stricker will nominate a player – and this COVID year, players, plural – to go into the “envelope” in the event of an injury or illness.
Harry Potter actor Tom Felton was reported to have been taken to hospital after collapsing on the 18th hole of Whistling Straits. Felton was participating in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match when he was taken ill.
The Ryder Cup is being held in Wisconsin this year
Kirby Smart gives update on George Pickens' health
Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady‘s personal fitness guru and TB12 business partner, was often viewed as a source of discord between Brady and Bill Belichick. Guerrero’s latest comments do nothing to change that. Guerrero told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald that over their two decades together, Belichick never grasped the extent to which Brady had [more]
Lawrence Jackson Jr. goes over some likely and unlikely heroes who could give you the edge in your fantasy football lineups ahead of NFL week 3 (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
After going 4-0 with Francesco Molinari as a partner in 2018, Tommy Fleetwood needs a new pairing at Whistling Straits.
With another week, it's another chance for a fantasy football sleeper to awaken. Here are Liz Loza's picks for Week 3.
Jennifer Eakins goes over five players to proceed with caution with for Week 3.
It appears Tyron Woodley will go through with the Jake Paul tattoo bet.
Ryder Cup predictions: Our experts' verdicts - from which team will win to most likely flashpoint Ryder Cup 2021: Hole-by-hole guide to Whistling Straits
How long does Brad Marchand plan to play in the NHL? The Bruins forward gave a hilarious answer to reporters when asked Thursday at training camp.
Our analysts look into the future to make their bold fantasy predictions for Week 3.
The Sixers have reportedly talked with at least six teams around the league about a Ben Simmons trade - could this be the best offer available? By Adam Hermann
The #49ers saw a couple key players get back on the practice field to start Week 3 preparations.
A look at this week's top high school football game in the Southland.
Three UFC fighters have been suspended and fined following positive drug tests.