What’s making ‘other-worldly’ sounds in Ohio wilderness? Experts have odd explanation

Eerie popping sounds are being heard in Ohio’s frozen wilderness and experts say it’s not being caused by humans, animals or insects.

The source — as crazy as it sounds — is trees.

“With temperatures getting ready to dip well below the freezing point, some of you may hear some rather alarming sounds out in the woods,” Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio wrote Dec. 20 on Facebook.

“It may sound like gunfire, ricochet or even something other-worldly. ...What you are hearing are the sounds of the trees enduring the most brutal winter weather.”

Sap in the trees can literally explode out of the bark, as temperatures fall into the single digits and lower, experts say. (A low of 3 degrees was forecast Jan. 21 at the park in southeastern Ohio.)

“Once the temps drop low enough, even the most resistant sap will freeze solid inside of the tree,” park officials said.

“What happens to water when it freezes? It expands! As the sap inside the tree freezes and expands, it can cause the trees to split under the pressure. This splitting happens abruptly and creates a terribly loud bang which can amplify across the frozen winter landscape.”

The park shared a photo showing what the splits can look like, and they are surprisingly straight, like a deep gash.

Trees are damaged during the splitting process, but they are typically resilient enough for the “cut” to heal quickly, experts say.

Attempts are being made by the park to record the often bone-chilling sounds, which staff said can leave people “completely horrified of what could be out in the woods.”

The Facebook post has gotten hundreds of reactions and comments in the past day, including people who said they’ve heard the noises, but never knew the source.

“It’s very eerie to walk through the woods and hear this!” Leah Patton Whitmore wrote.

“Sounds like 22 rounds going off!” Doug Beitz posted.

Hocking Hills State Park is about 55 miles southeast of Columbus and is know for its “towering cliffs, waterfalls, and deep, hemlock-shaded gorges,” according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

