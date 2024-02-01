Making plans? A lot’s happening in the metro-east to keep you busy for the next week

Noon Friday, Feb. 2, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions.

Events

▪ 2024 Orchid Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily thru Feb. 25 (Orchid Nights Feb 8 & 22). Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. The beloved Orchid Show returns to the Missouri Botanical Garden this winter featuring thousands of vibrant orchid blooms in nearly every color of the rainbow. The show is a once-a-year opportunity to see plants from the Garden’s impressive orchid collection, which includes more than 5,000 individual plants representing nearly 700 unique kinds of orchids. Nearly one in ten orchids in the collection is threatened or endangered. mobot.org

▪ The Gateway Fine Artists present ‘The Spring’ Collection — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Sundays from Feb. 1 through March 31. Gretchen Brigham Gallery, 733 N. Union Blvd., St. Louis. This show highlights 10 artists. Opening reception: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, and a second event 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 2. 314-361-8844

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 2. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the book sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. During inclement weather, if the Triad Unit 2 School District is closed on the day of the sale, the sale will be canceled. 618-667-2133.

▪ Dandy Dancers Square Dance — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Dancing with Howard Hartsock (squares) and Glenda Morgan (rounds). Next dance: Friday, Feb. 23. Want to learn? For information contact Rick Voelkel at 618-234-1311.

▪ ‘The Chaos of Being’ Art Show — 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Ellipsis Studio, 3304 Meramec St., St. Louis. Old Bones Inc. will display new paintings. Evening includes special guests, free refreshments, music and entertainment. The show will be on display through February with limited viewing hours. Old Bones, Inc. is a collaboration between self-taught artists Andy Dykeman and Mark Regester. Their work reflects the DIY values and aesthetics that come from spending formative years immersed in the punk rock scene. Skulls, UFOs, ghosts, spines, brains and fire are all common themes in their work with a healthy dose of writing and dark humor.

▪ Ruby Leigh Dinner Show and Meet & Greet — 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Highland Knights of Columbus, 12454 IL-143, Highland. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. Dinner tickets are $50 each – includes show and meet & greet – and must be purchased in advance. Show and meet & greet tickets are $30 each. Email ticket request to btift@yahoo.com. Tickets can also be picked up at the Old Time Pub or at the Highland Knights of Columbus Hall 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

▪ Black History Month at the Botanical Garden — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7. Missouri Botanical Garden, Lelia J. and David N. Farr Auditorium in the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. The Missouri Botanical Garden will honor Black History Month with special activities throughout February. This week, Kenya Ajanaku, from the Harambee Institute, will share life stories of notable but neglected historical figures, including Hiram Young, who was one of the leading manufacturers of wagons for the Oregon Trail; Clara Brown, community leader and philanthropist; and James Beckwourth, an American fur trapper. mobot.org

▪ ImpactLife Emergency Blood Drive — 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7. Deien Chevrolet, 555 N. Madison St., Trenton. ImpactLife is calling on blood donors to step forward in support of the local blood supply. Due to the recent winter weather, several blood drives were canceled, and donations are needed. Several blood types are critically low. To schedule an appointment, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or visit BloodCenter.org and use sponsor code 10856. All donors are required to schedule an appointment for donations; face masks are optional. All presenting donors will receive an electronic gift card. For more information, contact Linda at Deien Chevrolet by calling 618-224-9200 or emailing LindaR@DeienChevrolet.com.

▪ Saint Louis Zoo Job Fair — 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7. The Living World, North Entrance, Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. The Zoo is seeking applicants with immediate availability starting as early as the beginning of March. Energetic, responsible and service-oriented individuals with day and night availability are needed for part-time positions, including catering and food service personnel, attraction operators, education interpreters, security beats, retail and parking lot attendants and more. Dress for the fair is business casual. All successful candidates will be required to submit to a criminal background check and a drug test. For more information, call 314-646-4683 or visit stlzoo.org/employment.

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Auxiliary Used Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital-Highland, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. For sale are an impressive selection of fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, cookbooks, puzzles, DVDs, CDs and more. Friday’s afternoon’s sale is a $3 Bargain Bag Sale. For more information, call the St. Joseph’s Hospital Gift Shop at 618-651-2592. All proceeds from the Auxiliary benefit St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland.

Games

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Sunday Night Bingo — 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Early Bird at 6:15 p.m. Cards sold at 5 p.m. Open to the public. Bring a canned good for one free card.

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ Troy Senior Center Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Mondays. Wiesemeyer Building, 410 Wickliffe, Troy. Includes light snack, cash prizes. No cost to play, no RSVP required. 618-667-2022.

▪ Belleville Area Humane Society Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. Tribout’s BelleVegas Bingo Hall, 517 S. Illinois St., Belleville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Includes six bingo cards for 10 games, a glo bingo hat, light-up foam stick, neon dabber. Additional cards are available for $5 per set. Games, raffle prizes, 50/50 drawing, grab bags, music and more. Cash bar; BYO snacks. For tickets: bahspets.org. Every penny raised goes to support pets under the care of BAHS.

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Cost: $1 admission and $1 for four cards. 618-444-6771.

▪ Friends of the Belleville Public Library Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Althoff High School Heritage Hall, 5401 W. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Great trivia questions – read by MC Roger Schlueter – cash prizes, mulligans, silent auction and more. BYO snacks. Soda available for purchase; no alcohol will be sold. Cost: $15 per person with 6-10 players per table. Proceeds will be used to support the Belleville Public Library Children’s reading programs. For reservations: friendsofthebellevillelibrary@gmail.com (confirmation by return email).

Theater/Concerts

▪ Animaniacs: In Concert — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. join the voices of Animaniacs, the iconic animated Warner Bros. series for a “zany, animan-y and totally insane-y” evening as they perform the world-famous songs from the beloved cartoon series backed by the original projected animation. This show features Emmy-winning composer Randy Rogel on piano and the voice talents of Emmy winner Rob Paulsen (Yakko and Pinky on Animaniacs; Raphael on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Maurice LaMarche (The Brain on Animaniacs; The King in Disney’s Frozen). mckendree.edu/the_hett

▪ Live at The Sheldon: Ravel and Dvořák — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Feb. 7. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Ave., St. Louis. St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster David Halen leads a program that showcases the lush sounds of Maurice Ravel’s String Quartet and Antonín Dvorák’s masterpiece Piano Quintet in A major, featuring pianist Peter Henderson. Florence Price’s delicate and soulful Andante Cantabile opens the program. Limited tickets remain. slso.org

▪ Lunar New Year — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, Lindenwood University, 2300 W. Clay St., St. Charles, Missouri. Welcome the Year of the Dragon with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Conductor Norman Huynh leads this hour-long musical Lunar New Year celebration featuring guest erhu soloist Rulin Olivia Zhang plus an exciting appearance by the CECC dragon dance team and the Thunder Drum team. slso.org

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1. Online via Zoom. Program: “Postal Service in Early Illinois and Missouri.” Mail routes in territorial Illinois and early statehood were dearly needed by government officials, pioneers and settlers. How were the routes established? How reliably could mail be expected? Find out in this presentation by Andrew Cooperman, adjunct professor of History at Southwestern Illinois College. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

▪ Belleville ‘Sounds of Harmony’ Barbershop Chorus — 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Men of all ages who like to sing are encouraged to attend. For info: Bob at 618-566-8574 or email RLCearnal@gmail.com.

▪ Griefshare Weekly Grief Support Group — 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays thru April 23. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South St., Collinsville. Register at griefshare.org/groups/176845 or by calling 618-344-3145. There are no fees to participate. Childcare is available.

Food

▪ Waterloo VFW Post #6504 Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Waterloo VFW Post #6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Traditional Menu of cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken, chicken strips, hamburgers, fries, slaw, hush puppies, onion rings, fried green beans and fried mushrooms. Cash bar available. Dine-in or carryout. Credit/debit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-939-7999.

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Okawville American Legion Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. Dine in or carryout. Also serving lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday with a salad bar. Pizza made fresh and served every day. facebook.com/OkawvilleLegion

▪ St. Stephen Men’s Club All-You-Can-Eat Pancake and Sausage Breakfast — 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4. Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main St., Caseyville. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, under 5 free. For information the day of the event: 618-398-9928.

Reservation/Registration Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga. Registration required. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ ‘Trauma Comes Home: The Battle for the Warrior Family’ Film Screening and Workshop — Screenings 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. Workshop 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. The two-day event is designed to equip people with the tools and training needed to empower veterans to overcome the hurts of the past, walk in wholeness, and encourage them to identify their next life mission. The goal isn’t just to find healing from the past, but to forge ahead into the best possible future. The Warrior Hope training will be facilitated by Bob Waldrep, the founder and president of Crosswinds, and Andy Jenkins, co-creator of the Warrior Hope curriculum. The 12-lesson training gives participants all of the resources they need to lead their own group and implement strategy. Participants can attend any or all parts of this is a two-day event. The events are free, but registration is required at warriorhope.online/SWIC.

▪ Paint Your Power Animal — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. Green Root Gallery, 125 E. Main St., Belleville. Artist Greta Pastorello will help you explore your inner potential and enjoy the process of creative imagination in this painting workshop. Cost: $60. For more info: 618-416-1505. greenrootgallery.com

▪ Meaning: Exploring the Big Questions of the Cosmos with a Vatican Scientist — 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Feb. 13, 20, 27 and March 5. Shrine Visitors Center, King’s House at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 451 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Explore the big questions of science and religion with a Jesuit astronomer. Br. Guy Consolmagno, SJ, will be our guide in the 12 lectures which constitute this Video Study series, three lectures per session. Cost: $5 per session or $20 for the entire series. Register: https://kh.snows.org/events/2024winter-videostudy-markdean/. Call 618-397-0584 or 618-394-6463 for more info.

▪ Author Talk: ‘The Last Children of Mill Creek’ — 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Field House Museum, 634 S. Broadway, St. Louis. Vivian Gibson, author of the book “The Last Children of Mill Creek,” chronicles the everyday lived experiences of her large family and the friends, shop owners, church ladies, teachers, and others who made Mill Creek into a warm, tight-knit African-American community. In her own words, “This memoir is about survival, as told from the viewpoint of a watchful young girl―a collection of decidedly universal stories that chronicle the extraordinary lives of ordinary people.” This program is free with limited availability in person and on Zoom. Reservations must be made in advance at fieldhousemuseum.org.

▪ Prairie Heart Foundation Heart Walk & Education Event — 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Get powered up as you and your loved ones walk your way to a healthy heart. This low-impact, high-fun event for all ages includes a variety of activities to fuel your heart-healthy journey, along with prize drawings throughout the morning. Representatives from local HSHS hospitals will be at the event providing health information and education. Register for the walk by Feb. 9 at prairieheart.org/heart-walk.

▪ 7Hills Student Conference — Friday-Saturday, March 1-2. First Baptist Church O’Fallon, 1111 E. U.S. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Doors open 5:45 p.m. March 1 and 12:45 p.m. March 2. The 7Hills Student Conference seeks to bring together students from the metro east for a weekend filled with the transformative power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Over the course of two days, participants will engage in dynamic preaching, authentic worship, challenging breakout sessions, and meaningful community building. This weekend promises to be a unique opportunity for encounter, equipping, and empowerment. Cost: $39/person; $59/person with a conference shirt. For more info: fbcofallon.org/shsc.

▪ Southwestern Illinois College Health Science Day — Friday, March 22. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. High school students can explore some of the exciting educational and career opportunities offered in the first responder and health science fields. High school students from surrounding areas are invited to the Belleville campus to get a chance to meet SWIC faculty and staff, and learn about the college’s Health Science, Homeland Security, and Business programs. The day will feature a staged car accident that will demonstrate how each profession has an integral part to play in everyday emergencies. Students will get a chance to watch the accident scene unfold, as well as experience what happens to critical patients in a mock Emergency Room. Not only will students get to experience what it is like working in the field, they will also have an opportunity to speak with potential employers and work with college faculty performing hands-on activities in Health Science disciplines in SWIC’s state-of-the-art labs. To register for this free event, visit https://swic.tfaforms.net/217806.