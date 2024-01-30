Making a quick getaway to Key West? Here are some must-see stops for your visit

You have a day or two in paradise. What are you going to do?

Sure, you can find a beach with a tiki bar in Key West and laze the weekend away.

But you can also hit other attractions.

MORE: Where are the secret hangouts in the Florida Keys? How to find them and what to do there

Here’s a list of some of the best things to do in the Southernmost City during your quick trip:

Duval Street

In Key West, the crosswalks in the 700 and 800 blocks of Duval Street reflect the colors of the original LGBTQ rainbow flag. City of Key West photo

World famous Duval Street is where the party starts. Duval awaits visitors with bars, live music, restaurants, art galleries, hotels and guesthouses, and clothing and souvenir shops.

The 1.25-mile-long Duval Street stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico.

Conch Tour Train

In Key West, you can ride the Conch Tour Train, rent a bike, take in a museum, go parasailing or climb a lighthouse. Gwen Filosa/FLKeysNews.com

The Conch Tour Train, which started in 1958, is an easy way to see the major sights in Key West and learn the island’s history.

The ride starts at a depot on Front Street and ends right behind it in Mallory Square. The 75-minute trip makes a loop through Old Town and runs daily.

Key West Cemetery

The sun sets on the tiny plot where a statue has been erected in memory of the 266 victims of the Maine tragedy. Carl Juste/Miami Herald File/1997

The Key West Cemetery was created in 1847 after a disastrous hurricane unearthed the beachside cemetery, according to the city’s website. Between 80,000 to 100,000 souls rest inside the fenced 19 acres. From simple markers to elaborate mausoleums with statues, the centrally located cemetery displays the history and diversity of the island’s residents.

There are also several well-known wry epitaphs. The grave of B.P. “Pearl” Roberts famously reads, “I Told You I Was Sick.” Another states, “If You’re Reading This, You Desperately Need A Hobby.” And one says, “I Always Dreamed Of Owning A Small Place In Key West.”

The main entrance and sexton’s office are at the intersection of Angela and Margaret streets.

The Hemingway Home and Museum

This is the house Ernest Hemingway lived in at 907 Whitehead St. in Key West. Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum

The Key West Cemetery was created in 1847 after a disastrous hurricane unearthed the beachside cemetery, according to the city’s website. Between 80,000 to 100,000 souls rest inside the fenced 19 acres. From simple markers to elaborate mausoleums with statues, the centrally located cemetery displays the history and diversity of the island’s residents.

There are also several well-known wry epitaphs. The grave of B.P. “Pearl” Roberts famously reads, “I Told You I Was Sick.” Another states, “If You’re Reading This, You Desperately Need A Hobby.” And one says, “I Always Dreamed Of Owning A Small Place In Key West.”

The main entrance and sexton’s office are at the intersection of Angela and Margaret streets.

Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park

Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park in Key West is home to the island’s favorite beach. Gwen Filosa/FLKeysNews.com

This state park on the southern edge of Key West boasts some of the best ocean views in Key West. Fort Taylor predates the Civil War and is a National Historic Monument.

It’s also home to the best beach on the island. You’ll have to pay admission fees, but in addition to the beach, you can check out the red-brick corridors of Fort Zachary Taylor, past cannon and gun ports, or roam the grounds, where tree names are marked and butterflies are known to visit.

The Southernmost Point buoy

Key West’s Southernmost Point buoy landmark attracts visitors on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. City workers finished repainting the buoy the night before, days after it was vandalized. Gwen Filosa/FLKeysNews.com

This waterfront spot downtown is possibly Key West’s most photographed attraction, claiming the southernmost point in the continental United States and a landmark “90 miles to Cuba.” You will likely have to wait in line for a turn to stand before the giant marker located where Whitehead and South streets meet.

Mel Fisher Maritime Museum

The Mel Fisher Maritme Museum is named after one of the most famous shipwreck treasure hunters. Gwen Filosa/FLKeysNews.com

The Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, named for one of the most famous treasure hunters, lets you step back into the martime history of Florida and the Caribbean.

While the museum at 200 Greene St. isn’t involved in the ongoing searches at sea, its collections feature artifacts recovered from the Spanish galleons Nuestra Señora de Atocha and Santa Margarita of 1622.

The museum’s staff also takes deep dives into maritime archaeology and has created exhibits on slave ships and the 1860 African Cemetery at Higgs Beach.

Key West Historic Seaport

The Key West Historic Seaport includes restaurants, bars, shops and charter boats trips. Gwen Filosa/FLKeysNews.com

Key West’s old seaport is a gem: a waterfront harborwalk with shopping and dining in the middle of a marina that features fishing charters, sunset-sailing catamarans and tall ships. The 20-acre complex is a place to mix with locals and visitors and take in exceptional dockside views.

Key West Lighthouse

The Key West Lighthouse, opened in 1848 and decommissioned in 1969, today is restored as the Key West Lighthouse and Keeper’s Quarters Museum. Rob O'Neal/Monroe County Tourist Development Council

You can walk up 88 steps to the top of the Key West Lighthouse, which opened in 1848 and was decommissioned by the U.S. Coast Guard in 1969.



Today, it’s a museum dedicated to Key West’s maritime heritage, honoring those who kept the light shining through trying times. In addition to the view, the museum includes belongings, photos and memories of the lighthouse keepers and their families.