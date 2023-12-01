Making spirits bright: Community gathers at UF for annual Lighting of the Holiday Gator
Lillian Lawson, Gainesville Sun
·1 min read
Sweet holiday treats, warm hot cocoa and festive music filled the lawn of the University Auditorium at the University of Florida Thursday evening to celebrate the annual Lighting of the Holiday Gator.
The 8-foot-tall steel alligator sculpture was created by Leslie Tharp, Gainesville artist, blacksmith and UF College of the Arts alumna, and has lit up with orange and blue in celebration of the holiday season since 2019. UF President Ben Sasse led the countdown to the statue's ceremonial lighting.
