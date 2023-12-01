Making spirits bright: Community gathers at UF for annual Lighting of the Holiday Gator

Sweet holiday treats, warm hot cocoa and festive music filled the lawn of the University Auditorium at the University of Florida Thursday evening to celebrate the annual Lighting of the Holiday Gator.

The 8-foot-tall steel alligator sculpture was created by Leslie Tharp, Gainesville artist, blacksmith and UF College of the Arts alumna, and has lit up with orange and blue in celebration of the holiday season since 2019. UF President Ben Sasse led the countdown to the statue's ceremonial lighting.

Here are some scenes from the event, which many UF and Gainesville community members attended:

The Holiday Gator, a statue on the University Auditorium lawn, before it is lit with orange and blue lights on Nov. 30.

The University of Florida Concert Choir sings holiday tunes during the annual Lighting of the Holiday Gator.

Attendees pick cookies and other holiday treats during the annual Lighting of the Holiday Gator.

University President Ben Sasse before speaking during the Lighting of the Holiday Gator at the University of Florida.

Hot chocolate and apple cider is given out during the Lighting of the Holiday Gator.

A crowd forms around the Holiday Gator at the University of Florida on Nov. 30, as attendees wait for its lights to turn on. The statue resides on the lawn of the University Auditorium and glows orange in blue in celebration of the holiday season.

University President Ben Sasse calls children from the crowd to participate in the Lighting of the Holiday Gator.

University President Ben Sasse cheers as orange and blue lights are turned on.

The University of Florida Gator Marching band prepares to play during the lighting ceremony.

The Holiday Gator after it is lit at the University of Florida. The lighting ceremony on the University Auditorium lawn has happened yearly since 2019.

Crowds gather around the Holiday Gator after it is lit.

University President Ben Sasse mingles with University of Florida students and community members after the lighting.

The University of Florida Sunshine Steelers perform on the lawn of the University Auditorium during the annual Lighting of the Holiday Gator.

The University of Florida Gator Marching band plays during the annual Lighting of the Holiday Gator.

