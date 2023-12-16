Making a statement! New Jersey celebrates its birthday, uniqueness

Happy birthday, New Jersey.

The Garden State is celebrated on Dec. 18 because it’s the day the state ratified the constitution.

New Jersey was the third state to ratify the constitution, just after Delaware and Pennsylvania. That’s the day it all started.

Without that day we might not have pork roll, the world’s best tomatoes and Bruce Springsteen.

New Jersey is a special place, so today we celebrate all things New Jersey.

New Jersey takes pork roll seriously

We've written about pork roll ice cream, pork roll pizza and pork roll "fries." We've told the story of pork roll's history in New Jersey, and why some people call it pork roll and some Taylor ham.

There is no end to the Garden State's fascination with our beloved breakfast meat, so when we decided to host a March Madness-style bracket to find out who makes the best pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich at the Shore, we knew we would hear from readers. The more pork roll, the better!

Jersey Shore restaurants deck the halls for the holiday

Sometimes it's not enough to have figgy pudding and roast beef (or if you're a Who, Who-Pudding and Roast Beast). To truly feel the holiday spirit, you have to dine in style.

A warm fire flickering, Christmas trees with sparkling ornaments and wreaths all around, twinkling lights — that helps make things merry and bright.

Report: NJ ranks fifth in the list of happiest states

How are you feeling? According to a new study, you're living in one of the happiest states in the country.

WalletHub's annual study, ranking the most joyful states, plotted New Jersey at number five — higher than our neighbors: Delaware, 11; New York, 16; and Pennsylvania, 25.

New Jersey pup wins international photo contest

A 10-year-old New Jersey pup is defying his disability. He suffers from paralysis of his hind legs, but he doesn't let that slow him down. He gets around with a doggy wheelchair. And his success has earned him a spot on the 2024 Walkin' Pets Calendar, which features animals with disabilities.

NJ breweries took home medals at the World Beer Cup

In the mood for an award-winning brew? New Jersey has some newly crowned winners.

Bragging rights are in order at four breweries that received awards from the 2023 World Beer Cup, held in Nashville.

Check out NJ's most bizarre official state symbols

New Jersey has a lot of official state symbols, perhaps more than you'd expect. State flag? Obviously. State bird? You bet. State microbe? Also, surprisingly, yes. According to the official website of the state of New Jersey, there are 17 official state symbols that represent the state's cultural heritage.

10 kid-friendly day-hikes under 3 miles in NJ

Everyone deserves a little adventure in life, even if you're too small to do it all. So grab your blankets and picnic baskets — we're going on a hike! There are many hiking trails in New Jersey at county parks or historic landmarks that give families an inexpensive day to get away and, of course, stay healthy. But where to go?

Where are top stars born? NJ ranks sixth among states

Everyone knows the musical talent that represents New Jersey. And according to a new study from TicketSource, a free online ticketing platform, the Garden State should be known for its on-screen talent, too. TicketSource looked at where celebrities were born in each state. Out of 26,150 U.S. birthplaces, New Jersey placed sixth, with 520 actors and 390 actresses. You can see the complete list of "Talented States" online.

