'Making time': Group works to purchase town clock

Dec. 23—CUMBERLAND — Cumberland may soon be represented by a new symbol as several area citizens are joining together to raise funds to have a town clock erected in the city.

Ed Mullaney, former downtown manager and member of Let's Beautify Cumberland!, is an organizer behind the effort to purchase and install a 15-foot town clock in Hendershot Park, a small grass parklet across from The Kensington at the corner of Greene Street and the Casper R. Taylor Jr. Bridge on Baltimore Street.

"It's been a dream of mine," Mullaney said. "A lot of people miss the electronic clock that used to be on the bank building (71 Baltimore St.). Every time I've gone into older cities of substance, I've seen these beautiful town clocks. We don't have something that symbolizes Cumberland like that."

Mullaney, 79, a former teacher, is well-known for his love of the city of Cumberland. Among the many community efforts he has supported through the years includes Light the Steeples in 1995, followed by lighting Bishop Walsh School in 2017 and the Allegany County Courthouse lighting project in 2022.

Mullaney said the plan is to erect an "attractive colonial-style clock" on top of a an engraved cement pedestal. The clock will be two-sided and, of course, illuminated.

"You'll be able to see it walking from the (Western Maryland Railway) train station as well as coming around the corner at the intersection," Mullaney said.

Mullaney always defers credit to others. "The Let's Beautify Cumberland! group has gotten behind the idea. They are a group of wonderful people and they deserve the credit," he said.

Greg Hendershot is the chair of the Town Clock Project. He said the clock is a reminder to make time for your community.

"I'm ecstatic about it," Hendershot said. "With the mall being redone and the Cas Taylor Bridge being redone, it is kind of perfect timing. The symbolism of 'making time for your community' is pretty strong and important."

The parklet also commemorates early supporters of Let's Beautify Cumberland! such as former City Council member, the late Harold "Butch" Hendershot, Greg's father.

"I remember at the LBC meetings when Butch said he wanted to have a little park to remember the LBC members, especially the original ones that started it," Ginny Decker, co-chair of LBC, said. "That is why we dedicated this parklet to him in May 2016. It reminds us of him. It's sort of a memorial park as well."

Mullaney said the idea picked up steam when he saw a fundraising effort by the Times-News. Mullaney observed Times-News advertising consultant Mark Greenwald working at the newspaper's parking lot during a recent Winter Market Festival event. He was accepting donations of $5 to park in the lot with the money going to Tri-State Toys For Happiness.

"Mark asked me, 'Do you know a nonprofit that would volunteer for New Year's Eve to operate the parking lot for a fundraiser?' I thought, that might be a good kickoff for this town clock project. It's a new year and make every minute count and resolutions and things. I said, 'If you can't find anyone, let us know.' And we got the call that we could do it."

Mullaney and LBC! group will operate the Times-News parking lot beginning at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve with a minimum donation of $5 to park at the lot. The Mechanic Street entrance will be open for the fundraiser.

The clock is estimated to cost about $20,000.

Jan Wunderlick is in charge of reviewing clock designs, including the work of the Electric Time Company of Medfield, Massachusetts, which has been in business since the early 1900s and has more than 10,000 clocks installed across the globe.

"You have the historic nature of town clocks," Wunderlick said. "They are solid and well-built and reflect the time when Cumberland grew and became important. It will be decorative but commemorative and will have space on the bottom to commemorate people."

"I think it's great," Mayor Ray Morriss said. "It will add to the atmosphere and the history of our community. And thanks to the Times-News for opening up their parking to allow nonprofits to do fundraising. It's greatly appreciated."

The Town Clock Project is accepting donations. Anyone wishing to donate can visit the Let's Beautify Cumberland! Facebook page or contact Mullaney at 301-268-2135.

The committee hopes the clock will be installed by the fall.

"It's a feel good project that we want everyone to feel a part of," Mullaney said.

