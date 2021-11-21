Making violence visible: More gender options added to online BPD incident reporting form

Jessica Oski felt like her transgender son was fairly safe in Burlington, but it was hard to know how safe. He was about to turn 18, one more step away from her protection. National crime statistics show transgender people are far more likely to be victims of violent crimes than the rest of the population, which worried her immensely.

One day in September, when she was reporting a theft from her car on the Burlington Police Department's online incident reporting form, Oski noticed a small detail that would be a big detail for someone like her son — the gender options. Only male and female options were denoted.

She immediately emailed the police commission:

How can the BPD collect adequate data on crimes against non-binary or trans people without opportunity to properly identify oneself? BPD can and should do better.

"It felt like without being able to identify who you are or who the victim of the crime you are reporting is, if the department wasn't keeping those statistics, then we're not going to have a good picture of who are the victims of crime," Oski said.

The online reporting system is only for non-emergencies that have not occurred on interstate highways and have no known suspects, witnesses or evidence left behind.

Oski posted on Facebook after she emailed the commission, urging others to contact the commission.

Shortly after Oski's report, Burlington police changed the form to include male, female, transgender, unknown, non-binary/other and intersex on the form's dropdown menu for the victim's "sex."

"I believe it is very important to have as accurate data as possible and to provide people with the ability to document their gender identity accurately," Burlington police Deputy Chief Mathew Sullivan wrote via email in response to the form change.

Why gender identity in crime data matters

Sullivan said data analysts generate annual reports on crime in Burlington, which include analysis on how gender identity plays a role in crime. All the data that is collected from Burlington is then reported to the National Incident-Based Reporting System where it is used to track national crime trends.

Compared to cisgender people, who's gender identities correspond to their birth sexes, transgender people are over four times more likely to be victims of violent crime including rape, sexual assault and physical assault, according to a UCLA School of Law 2021 study.

Black transgender women comprise over half of all transgender and gender non-conforming victims who were killed in the past eight years in the United States. Last year was one of the deadliest years on record for trans and gender non-conforming people. Deaths have been tracked since 2013.

Violence against transgender Vermonters

Anne Moyerbrailean, coordinator of direct services and community support for the Pride Center of Vermont, wrote via email that the center has seen a similar rise in recorded violence against trans Vermonters.

Moyerbrailean said the change to Burlington police's incident reporting form is important because it will help officially track data on violence against trans and non-binary people which then can be acted upon.

"As bureaucratic and policy changes are influenced by data, an important step toward addressing violence against marginalized communities is to first make that violence visible to lawmakers and city officials," Moyerbrailean wrote.

While the Pride Center had brought up the lack of options on the form to the Burlington police in the past, Sullivan said their incident reporting form was through a software made by LexisNexis at the time and officers didn't know if or how it could be altered.

This past summer, Burlington police stopped using the LexisNexis software and had an IT expert create a new online reporting system. When Oski pointed out the lack of gender identity options, the police IT person was able to easily change it, Sullivan said.

Oski knows the national crime statistics are not in her son's favor. She was, however, determined to make crime against people like her son more visible at a local level so more action can be taken.

"It's important for me to know what's going on in my community when it comes to crime and crime statistics," Oski said.

