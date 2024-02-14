Making "WYZR Friends"
"WYZR Friends" app is connecting people in their 40's and beyond. Creators Carolyn Kelly and Taylor Jay talk about their inspiration for the app.
"WYZR Friends" app is connecting people in their 40's and beyond. Creators Carolyn Kelly and Taylor Jay talk about their inspiration for the app.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Welcome to our Wednesday show, in which we talk through the week's leading startup and venture capital news. Bret Taylor's new startup is turning heads: Known for his work at Facebook, Salesforce and OpenAI, Taylor's new startup Sierra is building conversational AI agents.
This is a transcript of the latest episode of Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast. Listen above or read below to catch up on our Wednesday show, in which we talk through the week’s leading startup and venture capital news. Hello and welcome back to Equity, the TechCrunch podcast where we unpack the numbers and the nuance behind the headlines.
Consumer Reports' new research found that the cars that last the longest, the most problem-free vehicles able to reach 200,000 miles and beyond, come from Toyota and Honda.
Meta is trying to get the metaverse off of the ground. Epic is doing it already.
The makeup-removing cloth is 'magic,' according to the actress — and more than 11,000 Amazon shoppers agree.
A hot inflation print sent stocks tumbling on Tuesday, but many on Wall Street don't think that one bad economic release changes the market narrative moving forward.
An informal poll of Tesla institutional investors done by Morgan Stanley found many are bearish and expect the stock to underperform over the next six months.
With just seven points to go, Caitlin Clark is about to break another record. Here's how to watch.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't pulling any punches when it comes to his rivalry with Apple.
Kimi was disguised as an app that tests your eyesight by making you play spot the difference in similar photos, but it actually contained bootlegged movies and shows.
Higher prices for chocolate could be here to stay.
Help make 2024 your year of beauty with over 40% off this ionic winner.
Nintendo just released a new trailer for the upcoming platformer Princess Peach: Showtime. It shows off four new transformations for the head of the Mushroom Kingdom.
Keep dust and grime from flying all over the room with this microfiber wonder.
Wayans Jr., who stars opposite Gina Rodriguez in "Players," tells Yahoo Entertainment what rom-coms get wrong, and what they get right.
Clark needs eight points to break Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's scoring record.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones are $100 off in an Amazon sale.
An influx of Chinese migrants, facing China's economic uncertainty, are crossing the U.S.'s southern border.
According to The Wall Street Journal, retail giant Walmart is in talks to acquire budget TV maker Vizio. This would make them a direct competitor against Amazon’s Fire TV line and Roku devices.