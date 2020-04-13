Makita Factory Service Centers Remain Ready To Serve With New Repair Options

Makita FSCs offer free labor and free shipping for product repair

LA MIRADA, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Makita U.S.A., Inc., the innovation leader in power tools, outdoor power equipment, pneumatics and accessories, is immediately initiating temporary free labor and free shipping for tool repairs at Makita® Factory Service Centers.

Makita Factory Service Centers remain ready to serve with new product repair options. More

"After-market service has been a point of focus since the company was founded," said Mark Cox, National Service Manager, Makita U.S.A., Inc. "If you invest in Makita, our factory service centers are here to serve you."

To support America's workers, Makita is offering free labor and free "round-trip" shipping for tool repairs in Makita Factory Service Centers beginning April 13, 2020 through May 31, 2020. This new service helps users get their tools repaired, without having to travel to a Makita Factory Service Center.

Here are step-by-step instructions:

Step 1: Call 1(800) 4-MAKITA

Step 2: Request a pre-paid COVID-19 shipping label

A pre-paid FedEx shipping label will be sent via email to ship your tool freight pre-paid to Makita for service

Step 3: Take your Makita® Tool to a FedEx shipping location

Step 4: Makita receives and repairs the tool

You pay for parts only, unless under warranty (no labor cost and no shipping cost)

Step 5: Makita ships the tool back to you

Note: Items over 70 lbs. are excluded from pre-paid shipping and will still need to be brought directly to the Makita Factory Service Center. Users can call 1(800)4-MAKITA to contact your local Makita Factory Service Center to arrange a large item drop-off. This offer is valid only within continental U.S.A. (excluding residents of Puerto Rico, Hawaii and Alaska).

For more information, please visit makitatools.com/service

Alternative Service Options

Authorized Service Center - This offer is not valid at Authorized Service Centers. If an Authorized Service Center is preferred, please contact them directly for available service options and hours of operation.

- This offer is not valid at Authorized Service Centers. If an Authorized Service Center is preferred, please contact them directly for available service options and hours of operation. Fastlane Express Service - Fastlane Express Service is a program to expedite service specifically for the 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Rebar Tying Tool (XRT01). Makita will offer a 3-day turnaround on repairs for the XRT01 done through the Fastlane program. This service is available to all XRT01 owners, in the contiguous 48 states, at no additional cost at Makita's Factory Service Centers. However, the user will have to pay for any out-of-warranty repairs.

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, pneumatics and power equipment, and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S.A. With 50 years in the United States and over 100 years worldwide, Makita utilizes experience and expertise to manufacture best-in-class solutions. For more information call Makita U.S.A. at (800)4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

MEDIA CONTACTS

Wayne Hart

(714) 522-8088 x4410

whart@makitausa.com

Jennifer Morse

(714) 522-8088 x 4401

jmorse@makitausa.com

Consumer Inquiries:

(800) 4-MAKITA

makitatools.com

@makitatools

Makita is offering free labor and free pre-paid "round-trip" shipping for repairs at Makita Factory Service Centers. More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/makita-factory-service-centers-remain-ready-to-serve-with-new-repair-options-301039668.html

SOURCE Makita U.S.A., Inc.