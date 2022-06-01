Mako shark washes ashore along Long Island
A fisherman helped a struggling mako shark that washed ashore near Point Lookout, New York, back into the water on May 30.
Ancient megalodon sharks were four times the size of great whites, but they went extinct, while their smaller competitors lived on.
Hurricane Agatha became the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season. Agatha made landfall on a stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages in southern Mexico.
An examination of the zinc content of teeth from sharks both living and extinct is providing clues about the demise of the largest-known shark, indicating the mighty megalodon may have been out-competed by the great white shark in ancient seas. Researchers assessed the ratio of two forms of the mineral zinc in an enamel-like material called enameloid that comprises the outer part of shark teeth. This ratio enabled them to infer the diets of the sharks and gauge their position on the marine food chain.
The great white shark could have helped push the megalodon to extinction through a battle for food.
The consumer staples giant gave an official voice to a shareholder activist, and investors expect good things to come from the move.
Astronomers are saying this is going to be an all-or-nothing event.
After difficult negotiations, the EU's 27 member countries agreed to the bloc's strongest move yet in response to Russia's brutal ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California's wine country, authorities said.
The Ukrainian Orthodox Church has broken away from its Russian mother church, in protest at the patriarch’s support for President Putin’s invasion.
German power for 2023 has gained for six consecutive days and was up as high as 240 euros per megawatt-hour.
(Bloomberg) -- Osman Ali grew up near southern Somalia’s Shabelle river that was once deep enough for him to dive in for a swim. But in the last three years, droughts have thinned it into a dirty stream, wilting his corn and sesame crops and reducing his sheep and goats to skin and bones. Left at the mercy of armed extortionists he couldn’t pay, the 29-year-old sold his family’s land and bought a ticket to Brazil. A two-month-long trudge through jungles, rivers and cities brought him to Tapachul
California average gas price surpasses $6, record high says AAA. James Torrez reports
Ukraine's destruction of Russian artillery systems and armoured vehicles with Turkish Bayraktar TB2 aerial drones has made "the whole world" a customer, according to its designer. Selcuk Bayraktar, who runs the Istanbul firm Baykar with his brother Haluk, said the drones had shown how technology was revolutionising modern warfare. "Bayraktar TB2 is doing what it was supposed to do – taking out some of the most advanced anti-aircraft systems and advanced artillery systems and armoured vehicles," he told Reuters in English beside the new Akinci drone at an exhibition in Baku.
The near-term futures market highs from March 7 serve as our potential upside targets. They range from $121.17 to $130.50.
Your starter for Eleven. Can Stranger Things tie up the many loose ends it has left twisting in the phantasmagorical breeze after dropping seven new blockbuster-length episodes last week?
The Shelby County Mayor’s Office of Education is providing over 700 scholarships to families who may need assistance with the cost of summer camp.
The huge Illinois native joked that he lost weight working during a sweltering minicamp, but the rookie had a plan on how to get it back. | From @ToddBrock24f7
This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you a vegetarian dish by Chef Aarón Sánchez that will soon become a summer favorite.
The burglars targeted the home in Wrexham "because they thought it would contain gold as the family was Asian".
MarinaOvsyannikova , a former TV producer at Russia’s state-run Channel One, was planning to hold a press conference in Kyiv on June 1, in order to elaborate on how “Russian propaganda works,” but the event was abruptly cancelled.