Makor Capital Raises $17M in Series A Funding to Grow Brokerage Platform Enigma
Makor Capital, a brokerage and investment banking group, raised $17 million in Series A funding to grow Enigma Securities, its digital asset brokerage.
The round valued London-based Makor at $200 million and was joined by blockchain company Algorand and billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard.
Algorand CEO Steven Kokinos will join the company’s board of directors.
Makor’s digital asset brokerage, Enigma Securities, has a monthly trading volume of $2 billion, according to an announcement Wednesday.
Alan Howard has made numerous investments in crypto firms in recent months, following the news in April that Brevan Howard, the hedge fund he co-founded, was allocating 1.5% of its main $5.6 billion fund directly to cryptocurrency.
Howard led a $25 million extension of crypto custodian Copper’s Series B funding round in June and also participated in derivatives exchange FTX’s mammoth $900 million Series B round in July.
