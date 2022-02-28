Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine, is trying to flee the country as Russia invades, 'DWTS' alum says

"Dancing with the Stars" alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy revealed he was arrested as he tried to flee Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Chmerkovskiy ensured fans that he is "all good" following his arrest in an almost five-minute video shared to his 1.1 million followers.

"[There’s] a lot of fighting everywhere," Chmerkovskiy said in his update. "Streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested. … But all good, promise."

"That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was a reality check."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy revealed he was arrested in Ukraine. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum gave no other details to fans in a recent update video shared to his Instagram. Getty Images

Chmerkovskiy also revealed his plans to attempt to leave Ukraine.

"I have options. My options are better than most people’s, unfortunately," he explained. "I’m a little nervous to be honest with you, but I think it’s going to be all right. Well, I know it’s going to be OK."

The choreographer has continuously shared updates from Ukraine, where he lives part of the year. Chmerkovskiy has been splitting his time between Ukraine and Los Angeles for the past six months as he films "World of Dance UA."

Most recently, the professional dancer called for a revolution in Russia.

Chmerkovskiy has been stuck in Ukraine as Russia invades the country. The choreographer has kept fans updated on the conditions. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"Russia needs a revolution!!! Russian people are being lied to!!" he wrote. "Russians! Wake up! It will take you generations to get over this and generations of people around the world will never forgive you!!!"

His wife and fellow "Dancing with the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd called on her social media followers to pray for Chmerkovskiy's safe return as she provides updates on the dancer.

"Watching him from so far away is breaking me," she wrote while sharing one of Chmerkovskiy's update videos on her Instagram Story. "I love you and there are thousands of people rooting for you…I KNOW YOU'RE COMING HOME!!!!"

Chmerkovskiy's wife Peta Murgatroyd has asked followers to pray for the professional dancer's safe return to the United States. David Livingston/Getty Images

Russia started its attack on Ukraine last week.

The U.N. human rights chief has said at least 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded so far. Ukraine’s president said at least 16 children were among the dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.