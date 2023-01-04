Malachi Love-Robinson, The Scammer Often Used As A Meme, Arrested Again For Stealing From His Employer

Malachi Love-Robinson, the 25-year-old who is best known for impersonating a doctor and scamming a patient, is now headed back to prison. This comes after he pleaded guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer while working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies.

Love-Robinson appeared in court in Palm Beach County, Florida last week and pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, WITN reports.

While working for the company, Love-Robinson would have customers send the money to accounts he controlled instead of having them send it to his employer, court documents state.

The 25-year-old, who is often used as a meme on the internet when people discuss fraud, gained national infamy in 2016 when he identified himself as “Dr. Love” and opened The New Birth New Life Medical Center. Love-Robinson was arrested after investigators determined that he stole $30,000 from a patient in her 80s during house calls. He also stole an additional $20,000 from a doctor, officials said.

Police caught up with Love-Robinson when an undercover officer posed as a patient and received prescribed treatment from the scammer.

Love-Robinson was out on bail until he was arrested again in Virginia after he tried to buy a car with a stolen credit card. The notorious scammer was released from prison in 2019 after he pleaded guilty in both cases.