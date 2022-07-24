Malainy: C-TEC expanding programs for 2022-23 high school year

This is a busy time of year for all of us, but especially so at C-TEC. So much is happening this time of year, recognizing our secondary and postsecondary graduates, awarding industry recognized credentials, and placing students into the workforce. There is much to celebrate across the campus, but for a moment I want to focus on some items that are particular to our Secondary Center.

I am very excited to announce several programming changes and expansions for the 2022-23 school year in our high school.

First off, we have added a Veterinary Science program. We have analyzed the feasibility of this program for several years, and after working with business partners, assessing the local community needs, and talking to our associate school districts we are opening this program in the fall of 2022. In conjunction with business partner, PetPlex and our newly hired instructor, the lab has been designed and renovation will be completed this summer. We are excited to report that the program is fully enrolled! We are looking forward to opening this program and the career opportunities it creates for students.

We have also added additional junior classes to both Electrical Trades and Welding and Metal Fabrication programs at the secondary level. This decision is the result of the local workforce market needs and years of evaluating demand. Additionally, both programs offer high skill, high wage and in-demand job opportunities for our high school students. Our region’s economic and workforce demands growth. Incoming new development reinforces these decisions. While we are aware of a deficit in skilled labor, C-TEC provides career and technical training that lead to skills and credentials for students that employers need in order to fill these well-paying and in-demand careers.

C-TEC continues to grow and expand in order to provide students with the best possible career technical education. When there is a skilled workforce, a workforce that is career and college ready, with skills that can last a lifetime, business and industry will find central Ohio a good investment. Our regional employers provide excellent career opportunities, which lift the entire community economically, and socially.

Story continues

C-TEC has been here for almost 50 years, we plan to be around for 50 more, and all the while working with educational, business, and civic partners to enhance our community.

Joyce L. Malainy is the Superintendent of the Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Malainy: C-TEC expanding programs for 2022-23 high school year