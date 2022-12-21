Malakoff Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MALAKOF) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Malakoff Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MALAKOF) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Malakoff Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = RM1.2b ÷ (RM23b - RM4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Malakoff Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 6.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.0% average generated by the Renewable Energy industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Malakoff Corporation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Malakoff Corporation Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Malakoff Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, Malakoff Corporation Berhad's ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 28% less capital than before. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 6.1%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

Our Take On Malakoff Corporation Berhad's ROCE

It's a shame to see that Malakoff Corporation Berhad is effectively shrinking in terms of its capital base. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 1.6% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Malakoff Corporation Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

