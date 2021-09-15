Malala Yousafzai on future of women under Taliban rule

Reuters
China's armed forces concluded their first multinational peacekeeping exercise on Wednesday, showing off their combat prowess with drones and mine-clearing robots while seeking to project a more benign image. About 1,000 troops from China, Pakistan, Mongolia and Thailand participated in the 10-day exercise at a People's Liberation Army training base in Queshan county in the central province of Henan, though most of the soldiers appeared to be Chinese. The exercise, codenamed "Shared Destiny 2021", underscored China's position as a "staunch defender of world peace and international order", Senior Colonel Lu Jianxin, a Chinese military expert on peacekeeping, told reporters at the base.