Malawi Constitutional Court Rejects Bid to Set Aside Vote Ruling

Malawi’s Constitutional Court rejected an application by the nation’s electoral body to set aside a Feb. 3 judgment annulling last year’s presidential election.

The court rejected the bid citing reasons including that the Malawi Electoral Commission’s application was signed by Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale, whom the court had previously ruled cannot represent the commission.

President Peter Mutharika, who won the May vote, plans to appeal the Constitutional Court’s Feb. 3 annulment in the Supreme Court of Appeal. A date for that hearing hasn’t been set.

