Malawi to receive international aid for rescue efforts amid flooding

Reuters
·2 min read

BLANTYRE (Reuters) - To help in search and rescue efforts, foreign aircraft and boats are arriving in Malawi, where entire villages were swept away by floods after a storm tore through its southern districts, officials said on Friday.

The storm has pounded the southern African country as tropical Cyclone Freddy swept through the region killing more than 400 people in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar since it first made landfall in Africa in late February and circled back to hit the region for a second time over the weekend.

While the storm has now dissipated, rain continued to hamper rescue efforts as vehicles were not able to pass through flooded roads.

Malawi's police inspector, Casper Chalera, told Reuters by telephone that the first rescue vessels will arrive from Zambia and Switzerland, adding that the U.S. and South Africa were also planning to send aid aircraft and boats.

"Two Zambian planes, one carrying relief items and a helicopter for aerial operations have landed," Chalera said.

Lameck Kalenga, Defence Force Deputy Chief of military operations, told media on Thursday that the United Kingdom and Mozambique had also pledged to send military equipment.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said it was providing food assistance by distributing partially pre-cooked food called corn-soya blend to displaced people.

"(Severe flooding) has inundated farmlands and destroyed produce – just as farmers were about to harvest the only crop of the year - compounding an already difficult year in which 3.8 million people need food assistance," the WFP said in a statement.

It added that the country has been affected by high maize prices and the worst cholera epidemic in decades.

At least 76 people have died in Mozambique and 326 in Malawi since the weekend, according to government figures. The storm had already killed about 27 people in Madagascar and Mozambique before it lashed Mozambique a second time.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri in Blantyre and Manuel Mucari in Maputo; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Two new vaccines against bird flu effective in Dutch lab -govt

    AMSTERDAM/PARIS (Reuters) -Two vaccines tested by a Dutch veterinary research centre have proved effective against highly infectious bird flu in a first experiment conducted under a controlled environment, the Dutch government said on Friday. "Not only did the vaccines give poultry used in the lab protection against disease symptoms but they also countered the spreading of the bird flu," the government said in a statement. One vaccine was produced by France's Ceva Animal Health and the other by Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim, an official document on the Dutch government website showed.

  • Israel raid on West Bank militants kills four Palestinians

    Israeli forces on Thursday killed four Palestinians including a teenager in the occupied West Bank, the latest deadly raid on Jenin which Israel said targeted "armed suspects".Dozens of masked, heavily armed men fired into the air as they paraded through the streets for the funerals of the four dead, including two who Palestinian groups and the Israeli army identified as militants.The Israeli army intially said troops "neutralised" two suspected militants in the northern West Bank city, accusing them of "terrorist activities".An army spokesperson later added that "armed gunmen fired at the forces, the forces responded with live fire."One of those killed "was neutralised after attempting to attack the forces with a crowbar".The Palestinian health ministry said 23 others had been wounded in the raid, five of them seriously.It identified those killed as Omar Awadin, 16, Luay al-Zughair, 37, Nidal Khazim, 28 and Youssef Shreem, 29.Islamic Jihad claimed Khazim as one of its members, and Hamas's armed wing, the Al-Qassam&nbsp;Brigades, said Shreem belonged to their group. The Israeli statement claimed they were both Islamic Jihad members.In a statement, Islamic Jihad said Israel "will pay the price for these crimes".- 'Cycle of violence' -Mahmoud al-Saadi of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin told AFP that "an Israeli undercover unit stormed the city centre's Abu Bakr street".The raid comes days before a planned meeting between Palestinian and Israeli officials on Sunday in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks aimed at reducing tensions ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.Islamist movement Hamas, which rules in the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip, called the latest raid a "crime", warning it will not go "unanswered".Israeli forces have launched numerous raids on the city of Jenin and its eponymous refugee camp in recent months targeting Palestinian militants.These raids have killed more than 20 Palestinians since the start of the year.Israel has occupied the West Bank&nbsp;since the Six-Day War of 1967.The United Nations decried "another example of the alarming cycle of violence", with a spokesman for UN Secretary-General&nbsp;Antonio Guterres urging "the international community to redouble its efforts to find an end to this cycle of violence."Sinan Majali, spokesman for the Jordanian foreign ministry, called for an "immediate stop of the escalation" and stressed "the need to protect Palestinian cities from these repeated and continuous assaults".Since the start of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 85 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.Thirteen Israeli adults and children, including members of the security forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.On Tuesday, a senior Hamas official warned Israel his group would react to any possible "violations" at Jerusalem's holy sites during Ramadan, which begins later in March.Saleh al-Aruri, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, said the risk of escalation entirely "depends on the Israeli occupation's violations across Palestine and at Al-Aqsa mosque" located in annexed east Jerusalem.Al-Aqsa, a Jordan-administered mosque compound, is the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on top of what Jews call the Temple Mount, Judaism's holiest site.gb/mj/ami

  • North Dakota Supreme Court Blocks Law Criminalizing Abortion Services

    Abortion will remain legal in the state as a proposed ban moves through the courts

  • US regulators say deposits into First Republic Bank show system's resilience

    Federal regulators and the Treasury Department on Thursday welcomed a decision by 11 larger banks to deposit $30 billion into regional bank First Republic Bank and said it showed the resilience of the U.S. banking system. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and others were involved in the rescue, the banks said on Thursday.

  • Wisconsin Republicans release bill to create an official state rifle

    The Henry All-Weather .45-70 would be designated the state's official rifle. The rifle is manufactured by Rice Lake-based Henry Repeating Arms.

  • Son of Colorado mass shooting victim sues gun-maker Ruger

    The son of one of 10 people killed at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 is suing gun-maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over how it marketed the firearm used in the massacre — following the litigation road map set by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. The lawsuit — filed Tuesday in state court in Connecticut, where Sturm, Ruger & Co. is based in Fairfield — accuses the company of marketing its AR-556 pistol in a “reckless” and “immoral” way that promoted its killing capability. Nathaniel Getz, whose mother, Suzanne Fountain, was killed in the March 22, 2021, shooting at a King Soopers store in Boulder, filed the lawsuit — the first relative of the 10 victims to do so, said his lawyer, Andrew Garza.

  • Couple return home to find 80 tyres dumped on their driveway by fly-tippers

    An elderly couple came home to discover 80 tyres had been dumped in their driveway - and now face having to pay to get them removed.

  • American drone lost in Black Sea found near main Russian base in Crimea

    The American MQ-9 Reaper UAV, which fell into the Black Sea due to the actions of a Russian fighter jet, was located near the Russian base in Sevastopol. Source: Defense Express Details: Analysts compared the coastline in the video with Google Earth data and came to the conclusion that "it is most likely the area southwest of Sevastopol.

  • Australian woman filmed yelling at Bali police over traffic infraction draws Indonesians' ire

    An Australian expat in Indonesia was caught on film yelling and pointing her fingers at Bali police officers after she was stopped for riding a scooter without a helmet. The incident, which reportedly took place in the Indonesian district of North Kuta on March 9, started after the officers stopped the woman, identified as Marita Leaning Daniell. In footage of the incident, Daniell can be seen arguing with the police officer who stopped her.

  • Whataburger worker’s ‘instincts’ help rescue 13-year-old girl, Texas cops say

    The worker noticed her eating with an “older man,” but “something didn’t seem right.”

  • Overflowing Mojave River prompts emergency in Apple Valley

    The Town of Apple Valley declared an emergency to allow work crews to reinforce the embankment along the Mojave River

  • In this case of Stolen Valor, a Rhode Island woman wore a uniform with a Purple Heart and sought help as a veteran with cancer - she never served

    Sarah Jane Cavanaugh of Rhode Island lived a life of stolen valor and was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for falsifying documents and claiming over $250,000 in veteran benefits.

  • Parents of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Amusement Park Fall Reach Settlement as Demolition of the Ride Begins

    Almost a year to the incident's anniversary, Nekia Dodd, Tyre Sampson's mother, visited the park for the first time as demolition work began on the ride

  • Will Shasta Dam open spillway gates as more rain, snowmelt raise Lake Shasta water level?

    Lake Shasta's water levels are rising. Here's what that could mean for the North State this spring and summer.

  • Interactive map shows California drought conditions after latest atmospheric river storm

    California’s water storage at the end of February was 96% of the historical average for this time of year.

  • Severe storms wreak havoc in Texas damaging apartment building, car dealership

    Early season severe thunderstorms rolled through the Dallas area Thursday, bringing large hail, damaging wind gusts and some possible tornado damage.

  • How warm will spring be? NOAA seasonal outlook shows who can pack up those winter coats

    Pack up those winter coats. Spring is almost here.

  • A godman wanted for rape in India has unleashed a fictitious Hindu nation on the world

    In 2019, Nithyananda, the head of a Hindu cult, reportedly set up base on a private island near Ecuador, calling it the United States of Kailasa and declaring it a Hindu nation. The self-styled godman did this after disappearing from India, where the 45-year-old is wanted for various alleged criminal offenses, including rape and kidnap.

  • Second quake swarm in days rattles California-Nevada border, seismologists say

    The series of earthquakes follows an overnight swarm Monday, March 13.

  • Photos: Poised at edge of landslide, home is knocked down by demolition crew

    A Newport Beach home that was badly damaged in a landslide earlier this month was demolished Thursday.