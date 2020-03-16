Malaysia adds $230 mln to coronavirus stimulus package

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's new government announced on Monday additional measures to help mitigate the affects of the coronavirus on the economy.

The new measures will cost the government about 1 billion ringgit ($232.40 million) in additional funds to help cover a limited stipend for workers put on unpaid leave, discounts on electricity bills, extra payouts for public financial aid packages and the rollout of micro-project packages.

Last month, the government rolled out a $4.7 billion stimulus package that included tax breaks and rescheduling of plans for companies affected by the virus outbreak.

($1 = 4.3030 ringgit) (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan, editing by Louise Heavens)