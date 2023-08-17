Malaysia air crash: Deaths feared as plane hits motorway

The scene of a plane crash near Elmina, Malaysia

A number of people are feared dead after a private jet crashed into a road while attempting to land in Malaysia.

Police told Reuters and AFP that two motorists and eight people on board were killed when the plane hit Guthrie Highway near Elmina.

The aviation authority, CAAM, however did not confirm the toll.

The plane, a Beechcraft Model 390, was travelling from Langkawi to Selangor and was attempting to land when it hit the highway.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan told Reuters that the aircraft lost contact with the air traffic control tower, and crashed on the highway as it prepared to land at Selangor's Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.

"There was no emergency call, the aircraft had been given clearance to land," he added.

The aviation authority's chief executive, Norazman Mahmud, said: "A total of six passengers and two flight crew were on board and their conditions have yet to be confirmed.

A search and rescue mission was under way, he added.