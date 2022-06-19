Malaysia Airlines nearing decision on replacing 21 A330s - CEO

FILE PHOTO: A Malaysia Airlines plane carrying the first batch of tourists arrives at the airport as Langkawi reopens to domestic tourists, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Malaysia
Jamie Freed
·1 min read

By Jamie Freed

DOHA (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines plans to announce a decision on replacing its fleet of 21 Airbus A330 widebodies with more fuel-efficient new-generation planes around mid- to late July, its chief executive said on Sunday.

"We are in a late stage of the process. We are looking at one-to-one replacement on our A330 fleet," Malaysia Airlines chief executive Izham Ismail told Reuters on the sidelines of airline industry body IATA's annual meeting in Qatar.

He declined to say whether the airline would order the planes, meant to replace 15 A330-300s and six A330-200s, from a manufacturer directly or from lessors.

The Airbus A330neo, A350 and Boeing 787 are the new-technology options competing in that size range, but Izham declined to disclose which types were under consideration.

Malaysia Airlines has A350s in its fleet and had placed a provisional order for 787s in 2017 but let the deal lapse.

The fleet modernisation plan designed to help lower carbon emissions comes as the airline, which was loss-making for years even before the pandemic, has been reporting positive cashflow since October.

Izham said Malaysia Airlines, which cut its debt burden by more than half as part of a restructuring agreed with creditors last year, hoped to return to a profit in 2023.

(The story corrects number of A330-200s to six, not nine, in third paragraph.)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Doha; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida’s flip-flop on COVID vaccines for kids under 5 was the right move — for the wrong reasons | Editorial

    Florida’s politicians love parental choice — as long as the choice is the one the politicians decree as “right.”

  • Diocese Says Mass. School Can't Call Itself Catholic After Refusing to Remove Pride, Black Lives Matter Flags

    In a decree issued Thursday, Bishop Robert J. McManus of the Diocese of Worcester claimed the two flags "are inconsistent with Catholic teaching"

  • Australia’s Opposition Party Flags More Ambitious Emissions Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton indicated his group will set a target before the next election for a bigger cut in emissions, but said that coal and gas should continue to be “a part of the mix.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitBuilders Are Slashing Prices to Sell Homes in Fast-Cooling US MarketsChina Says

  • Analysis-Europe's summer of discontent reveals travel sector labour crisis

    After 21 years as a service agent at Air France, Karim Djeffal left his job during the COVID-19 pandemic to start his own job-coaching consultancy. Djeffal offers a taste of what airports and airlines across Europe are up against as they race to hire thousands to cope with resurgent demand, dubbed "revenge travel" as people seek to make up for vacations lost during the pandemic. Airports in Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands have tried offering perks including pay rises and bonuses for workers who refer a friend.

  • Bitcoin hits lowest since December '20 amid 'throes of crypto winter'

    Cryptocurrencies remain under pressure as Bitcoin approaches multi-year lows amid relentless, week-long selling in the digital asset space.

  • Elon Musk Announces a Big Change (It's "Stinky")

    The billionaire and serial entrepreneur likes to provoke. The last change he has just announced is likely to cause a lot of talk.

  • Apple workers in Maryland become first to vote 'yes' for a union

    Maryland Apple Store workers on Saturday became the first group of employees in the retail giant's 46-year history to win the right to union representation.

  • Lorenzo Cain's time with the Brewers is over after the club designates the veteran centerfielder for assignment amid disappointing season

    What comes next for the centerfielder has yet to be determined, but he already had talked about retiring after this season.

  • Rising fares, staff gaps cast shadow on air travel rebound

    STORY: Airlines expect an end of testing requirements in the U.S. to rebound interest in transatlantic travel Those routes accounted for between 11% and 17% of passenger revenue at the big three U.S. carriers in 2019 Source: Cirium Traffic has already reached 85% of 2019 levels And United Airlines says it plans to expand its network by 25% this summer compared to 2019 But airlines and airports are facing staffing shortages on both sides of the Atlantic Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest, has put a cap on passengers coming through as a result And fares are up amid record inflation and soaring jet fuel costs Source: TripActions Average economy fares from the U.S. to the EU are up 26% from 2019 levels So far little evidence of soaring costs hurting travel spending Yet, there are some warning signs Source: Cowen and Co. A survey of U.S. travelers in May found a slight drop in interest due to growing economic concerns and rising fares