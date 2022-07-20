Malaysia Airlines nears deal for Airbus A330neos - sources

Malaysia Airlines planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sepang
·1 min read

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) -Malaysia Airlines is nearing a deal for Airbus SE A330neos to replace its fleet of 21 earlier-model A330s, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Izham Ismail said last month that the carrier was looking to make a decision on a one-for-one replacement of its A330 fleet by mid to late July.

At the time, he declined to say whether the airline would order the planes, meant to replace 15 A330-300s and six A330-200s, from a manufacturer directly or from lessors.

Malaysia Airlines has A330s and A350s in its fleet and had placed a provisional order for Boeing Co 787s in 2017 but let the deal lapse.

The sources, who could not be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the matter, told Reuters that the A330neo had been selected as the preferred model.

A Malaysia Airlines spokesperson said on Wednesday that the carrier had not yet made a decision on an A330 replacement.

"We are still going through the process," the spokesperson said.

The fleet modernisation plan designed to help lower carbon emissions comes as the airline, which was loss-making for years even before the pandemic, has been reporting positive cashflow since October.

An Airbus spokesperson declined to comment, citing the company's policy of not disclosing discussions it may or may not be having with customers.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher in Farnborough and Jamie Freed in Sydney; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Delta to buy 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 planes

    FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines will buy 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets worth about $13.5 billion at list prices and has options to buy another 30, the U.S. carrier said on Monday. Reuters reported in March that Delta was edging towards an order for 100 MAX 10 planes and reported last week that Airbus was in talks for Delta to expand an existing order of A220 planes. Boeing shares were up 4% in premarket trading in New York on the announcement, while Delta was up 2%.

  • ANA inks order with Boeing for 737 Max jets, 777X freighters

    The order, which includes the firm purchase of 737 Max 8 jets, was announced on the first day of the Farnborough International Airshow.

  • Farnborough 2022: Boeing snares more orders for 737 MAX

    The Boeing Co.’s narrow-body 737 MAX continues to be its star at the Farnborough International Airshow in London. The manufacturer, which on Monday revealed an order for 100 MAX jets from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), on Tuesday announced a deal for up to 66 737s from private equity firm 777 Partners. "This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing," Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners, said in a press release.

  • Boeing Goes to the Airshow in London. It’s Expecting a Big 20 Years.

    The Farnborough Air Show runs from July 18 to 22. Investors can expect orders and updates from the commercial aerospace industry.

  • Delta Orders the Boeing 737 MAX (Finally)

    Globally, Boeing's (NYSE: BA) troubled 737 MAX family trails the rival Airbus (OTC: EADSY) A320neo aircraft family by a wide margin on orders and deliveries. Four of the five largest U.S. airlines operate at least one variant of the 737 MAX, and the model's top two customers are Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. For Boeing, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) was the one that got away -- until now.

  • JetBlue Airways (JBLU) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release

    JetBlue (JBLU) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Google, Oracle Data Centers Knocked Offline by London Heat

    (Bloomberg) -- London data centers used by Google and Oracle Corp. buckled on Tuesday after a record-setting heat wave hit Britain, knocking some websites offline.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingBoth companies cited problems with “cooling systems” for causing the outages. Oracle’s first message appeared on its service

  • RBA Signals Steady Series of Rate Hikes in Bid for Soft Landing

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank chief Philip Lowe signaled a steady series of interest rate increases as he highlighted the difficult road to a soft landing for the economy. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing Meeting“We do need to chart a credible path back to 2–3%” inflation in which the economy grows and unemployment s

  • Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams - sources, document

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirates dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources said and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the U.S. dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions. Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a "special military operation". An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while payment is requested in dirhams.

  • Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response

    Two months after the Uvalde school massacre, Texas state police on Monday announced an internal review into the actions of dozens of troopers who were at Robb Elementary during 73 minutes of bewildering inaction by law enforcement as a gunman slaughtered 19 children and two teachers. The announcement appeared to widen the fallout of a damning 80-page report released over the weekend by the Texas House that revealed failures at all levels of law enforcement and identified 91 state troopers at the scene — more than all Uvalde officers combined.

  • Belarus officials behind hoax that grounded dissident's flight, U.N. agency says

    (Reuters) -The U.N.'s aviation agency on Tuesday for the first time blamed senior Belarus officials for a hoax last year that grounded a Ryanair Holdings PLC flight and led to the arrest of a dissident reporter. The plane was on its way from Athens to Vilnius in May 2021 when Belarus controllers ordered it to land in Minsk, citing a bomb threat. Once it was on the ground, Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich was detained along with his then-girlfriend.

  • Mosquitos help solve home robbery case in China

    Chinese police identified a burglar after taking samples from two mosquitoes he killed while breaking and entering last month. The man reportedly broke into an apartment in Fuzhou, Fujian province, at around 1 p.m. on June 11 and stole valuable items, as announced by Fuzhou Public Security via a report on its WeChat account. After arriving at the scene of the crime, local police discovered that the burglar used the balcony to break into the apartment.

  • Senate Moves Forward With $52 Billion in Semiconductor Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Senate voted by a wide margin to begin debate on legislation to provide more than $52 billion in grants and incentives for the American semiconductor industry, a major milestone for the long-stalled package that proponents say is vital to national security.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe 64-34

  • Netflix Sees Return to Growth After Million-Customer Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After losing more than a million customers in the first half of 2022, Netflix Inc. has a message for investors: It could have been worse.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe leader in paid streaming TV lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter, according to a statement Tuesday. That was less than hal

  • Emirates airline sees air travel equilibrium in 2023

    FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) -The president of Dubai's Emirates, which has clashed with London's Heathrow over the introduction of a capacity cap, said on Monday a disrupted air travel industry would return to equilibrium in 2023 and must "tough it out" until then. Tim Clark, speaking at an event at the Farnborough Airshow, criticised Heathrow managers for failing to anticipate the travel rebound until it was too late, sparking delays. The comments came after Emirates on Thursday angrily rejected demands by Heathrow to cut capacity and pledged to keep its six daily A380 superjumbo flights running.

  • Frequent lockdowns may have contributed to Uvalde tragedy

    Teachers and students at Robb Elementary School knew the safety protocols when an 18-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle entered the building in May. Dozens of times in the previous four months alone, the campus had gone into lockdown or issued security alerts. An entire generation of students in America has grown up simulating lockdowns for active shooters, or worse, experiencing the real thing. The frequency of lockdowns and security alerts in Uvalde — nearly 50 between February and May alone, according to school officials — are now viewed by investigators as one of the tragic contributors to how a gunman was able to walk into a fourth-grade classroom unobstructed and slaughter 19 children and two teachers.

  • Truss Eyes Leadership Runoff With Sunak as UK Tories Vote Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Conservative members of Parliament on Wednesday will decide which two candidates face off in the battle to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss now the favorite to join Rishi Sunak in the final ballot.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingSunak on Tuesday topped a fourth

  • 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Unveiled With Up to 320-Mile Range

    This midsized SUV is set to impress buyers with a 557-hp SS version2024 Chevrolet Blazer EVBy Jeff S. BartlettChevrolet is preparing to launch a wave of next-generation electric vehicles, with th...

  • Kevin Durant trade rumors: 'Little traction' between Warriors, Nets

    The biggest question of the NBA offseason continues to be where Kevin Durant will play next season.

  • NBA rumors: Could Warriors wait on tricky Jordan Poole contract extension?

    Jordan Poole's looming contract negotiations with the Warriors could be the "trickiest" of all the 2019 first-rounders, per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.