Malaysia Airlines' parent to lease 25 737 MAX jets from Air Lease Corp

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Air Lease Corp said on Monday it would lease 25 Boeing 737 MAX jets to Malaysia Airlines' parent to be delivered between early 2023 and 2026 through the lessor's orderbook with the manufacturer.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Chief Executive Izham Ismail said in a statement that the deal was tied to the restructured terms of the airline's existing orderbook with Boeing.

No further details were provided. He is due to speak at a Singapore Airshow forum on Tuesday.

MAG had previously placed an order of its own for 25 737 MAX jets that remains listed on Boeing's website. Boeing did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

MAG said last year it had agreed with Boeing to take delivery of the planes from 2024.

It was originally scheduled to take delivery in 2020, but the 737 MAX was grounded worldwide after two crashes, and several airlines and lessors cancelled orders of the jet.

MAG also has six Airbus A350-900 planes on long-term leases with Air Lease.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Airbus upbeat on freighter sales, plays down supply chain fears

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Airbus voiced optimism on Monday about sales of a new A350 freighter after Boeing launched a competing cargo version of its future 777X jetliner and said it was doing everything possible to shore up fragile global supply chains. Airbus launched the freighter version of its A350 wide-body jet last year to address rising air cargo demand and penetrate a profitable part of the jet market dominated by Boeing, which hit back with a 777X freighter launch order from Qatar Airways. "Yes, you can expect to see more orders for the A350 freighter," Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said ahead of the Singapore Airshow which runs from Feb. 15-18, but declined to elaborate.

  • Australia's central bank has goals in sight, just waiting on wages

    Australia's central bank is closer to meeting its economic goals than it has been for years, but is prepared to be patient on policy as wage growth continues to lag even as inflation picks up. Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) February meeting released on Tuesday showed its Board was yet to be convinced that the acceleration in inflation would be sustained and wanted to see wages respond before moving on interest rates. "The Board is prepared to be patient as it monitors how the various factors affecting inflation in Australia evolve," the minutes showed.

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • Airlines Pull Services Back Further From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European carriers took further steps to avoid Ukraine, while airline shares sank after tension mounted through the weekend over Russia’s troop buildup at the border. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent In

  • Stocks, U.S. Equity Futures Steady as Crude Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures were steady Tuesday as traders parsed geopolitical risks and worries about Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening to fight inflation. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in V

  • Airline industry recovery has GE Aviation profits soaring

    A recovering airline industry saw GE Aviations' profits more than double last year over the depths of the Covid-19 depression of the industry in 2020.

  • New Honeywell engine picked to power contender for US Army's next helicopter

    A new engine from Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace will power a helicopter that's vying to become the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft.

  • Meet the Comac C919, the first mainline airliner made by a Chinese company that could begin deliveries this year

    China hopes the C919 plane will help the country become less reliant on foreign-made technology and advance its aircraft manufacturing industry.

  • Vietnam to end COVID curbs on international flights from Feb 15

    Vietnam will remove its COVID-19 restrictions on international passenger flights with all markets starting Feb. 15, with no limitation on the number of flights, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Sunday. The Southeast Asian country imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic to keep out COVID-19, with some initial success, but that dealt a blow to its burgeoning tourism sector which accounted for about 10% of gross domestic product.

  • Unruly passenger forces American flight to divert to Kansas City International Airport

    Unruly passenger forces American flight to divert to Kansas City International Airport

  • Ukraine pledges funds to keep airspace open amid Russia standoff

    Ukraine pledged funds on Sunday to try to keep its airspace open to commercial flights, as some carriers reviewed their services to the country after the United States warned that Russia could invade at any time. Dutch airline KLM - part of Air France - said it would stop services to Ukraine and Germany's Lufthansa said it was considering suspending flights. Two third of the 298 passengers killed when Malaysia Airlines MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur were Dutch citizens.

  • General aviation activity in Wichita reflects industry rebound

    While commercial flight activity in Wichita mirrored national trends in remaining depressed in 2021, general aviation activity locally also reflected that industry’s quick rebound last year. According to data from the Wichita Airport Authority, general aviation take-offs and landings hit 46,272 last year to rise 26% from 2020. With usage of aircraft like business jets steadily increasing since the early onset of Covid-19, such operations locally ended 2021 up 2.7% from the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019.

  • ‘He’s trying to get in the cockpit’: Listen as passenger forces flight to divert to KC

    Exchanges between the pilots of a cross-country American Airlines flight and air traffic controllers indicate an unruly passenger tried to force his way into cockpit, according to audio from LiveATC.net

  • ‘Unruly passenger’ forces plane to make unscheduled landing at Kansas City airport

    Law enforcement was requested to meet the flight on arrival after an “unruly passenger” forced it to land at Kansas City International Airport, American Airlines said.

  • Hot off the press: WWI flying ace Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker returns home, Feb. 17, 1919

    Rickenbacker was credited with shooting down 26 German fighters during the war.

  • American Airlines flight diverted to Kansas City after 'unruly passenger' subdued

    An American Airlines flight bound for Washington, D.C., had to be diverted to Kansas City on Sunday due to an "unruly passenger" onboard, the airline said.

  • American Airlines flight diverted due to "unruly passenger"

    The flight attendant's union said the passenger tried to open a door.

  • American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Kansas City due to "erratic" passenger

    An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., made an emergency landing in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday due to an "unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior," the company confirmed.Driving the news: The American Airlines Flight 1775 passenger tried to enter the cockpit before attempting to open an exit door, per multiple reports. The FBI said in an emailed statement that the flight was diverted as the passenger was "interfering with the flight crew."Get market news wor

  • 'Unruly' passenger on U.S. flight subdued

    Video from social media showed security officials dealing with the situation as passengers looked on.Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. landed in Kansas City International Airport at about 2:30 p.m. (0830GMT) local time where it was met by law enforcement, American Airlines said in a statement."An unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior ... was ultimately subdued by our crew and with the help of other passengers," the airline said without providing further details of the incident.Passengers initially thought the plane was crashing because of the plane's rapid descent, passenger Mouaz Moustafa told Reuters over the phone. By the time he realized the crew was actually dealing with another passenger, Moustafa said he saw a flight attendant grab a metal coffee pot from the pantry and start hitting the passenger to subdue him.

  • The cost of Valentine’s Day roses is soaring because air freight rates are up

    Soaring air freight costs are to blame for the inflated price of roses and other cut flowers on Valentine's Day.